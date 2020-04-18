‘They’re all MORONS risking their lives and everyone else’s’: Piers Morgan blasts ‘Covidiots’

Piers Morgan has heaped scorn on the ‘moronic’ Britons who ignored calls for social distancing and visited tourist spots this weekend despite the increasing severity of the coronavirus crisis.

This weekend thousands of people flouted Government warnings to stay indoors and beaches, beauty spots, parks and playgrounds were packed as Britons took advantage of the sunny spring weather.

The number of coronavirus cases in Britain has reached 5,683 with 281 dead so far.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Piers Morgan blasted those who were ‘risking their lives and everybody else’s lives’ by ignoring the calls to self-isolate and adhere to social distancing advice.

He said: ‘What is wrong with people? Why would you want to be one of these morons, seriously? Do you not understand what is happening in this country? Do you not understand how serious it is?

‘When have you ever had to have been asked to do this stuff before? Answer: Never in your lifetimes, for almost everybody.

‘Look at this, these are marketplaces – what are they doing open?… Nobody needs to go to a marketplace. Nobody needs to go to some tourist place. Nobody needs to go in groups and hang around drinking wine in parks.

‘Yes, they’re all morons; yes they’re risking their lives and everybody else’s lives. Yes, they’re ignorant, they don’t understand, they don’t get it.’

Mr Morgan’s blistering attack comes as:

The GMB host also hit out at the country’s leadership, saying Boris Johnson has been sending ‘mixed message after mixed message after mixed message’, and not bringing in stricter sanctions.

Mr Morgan said: ‘We need clarity in this country, we don’t need a prime minister standing up there every few days saying ”here’s my advice”… These morons aren’t listening to you, prime minister.

‘They don’t care… it’s utterly, utterly moronic, but you are encouraging it with your lack of clarity.’

He added: ‘This bomb is now going off in this country and it’s going to be aided and abetted by these people who just aren’t listening.’

A new term, ‘Covidiot’, has been used on social media to describe those who were putting the health of the community at risk of Covid-19 by rubbing shoulders too closely with strangers last weekend.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said people need to realise that the Government’s advice to keep social distance ‘isn’t a game’.

He said people can still go out for walks and take exercise, but added: ‘Lots of people sat out together in parks or on beaches. That isn’t sensible. We strongly discourage that.’

Some city and town centres took the message to heart, with many appearing deserted. But in other places it was busy as a bank holiday. Locals angered by incomers fleeing the virus put up signs to discourage them.

A picture showed a sign in Llanuwchllyn, Gwynedd, North Wales, reading: ‘No non-essential travel. So why are you here?’

Another image, shared by Judy Murray, mother of tennis star Sir Andy, showed a Land Rover and trailer by the lake at Bala, also in Gwynedd, spray-painted with the words: ‘Go home idiots. Covid-19.’

The Prime Minister has called on all Britons to maintain a strict two-metre gap from others.

As he repeatedly rams home at daily Number 10 press briefings, the government’s aim is to ‘flatten the curve’ of infected cases so the NHS is not overwhelmed by a sudden peak in cases.

Initially, Mr Johnson was reluctant to impose a lock-down and stood firm against a tide of European countries tightening restrictions on person-to-person contact.

But the PM has since tacked to clamp down on social distancing by closing pubs, restaurants, gyms, leisure centres, cinemas and schools.

London has begun to shut its public parks after thousands of people flaunted coronavirus social distancing rules at the weekend.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council has become the first local authority in the UK to close all of its parks after they were ‘full of people’ on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, The Royal Parks which runs numerous public spaces in the capital including Hyde Park, Regent’s Park and Richmond Park has threatened to shut all of its gates unless people follow social distancing guidelines.

The government has advised against all non-essential travel and social contact with those who do go outside for exercise told to stay at least two metres away from other people.

Ministers have put in place the guidance in a desperate bid to slow the spread of the deadly disease.

But there are growing fears some people are failing to take the outbreak seriously enough as they continue to meet up in groups and stand too close to each other.

The start of the parks shutdown came as the government updated domestic travel advice to tell people not to visit second homes, holiday homes, campsites or caravan parks.

Ministers said people should not visit those places either for self-isolation or for a holiday because doing so would place unnecessary strain on rural communities.

The continued failure of some people to adhere to the government’s social distancing and travel guidance means Boris Johnson is now considering whether or not to impose more draconian measures which could see rules being legally enforced.

The weekend saw numerous examples of crowds of people visiting tourist hot spots, parks and markets across the country.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council said it was acting to close all of its parks in the west of London in order to observe the government’s social distancing guidance but insisted the decision will be kept under review.

Councillor Stephen Cowan, leader of Hammersmith and Fulham Council, said: ‘Our parks have been full of people this weekend with a significant proportion ignoring government guidelines on social distancing.

‘This raises the serious likelihood of cross-infection. By closing our parks, we are putting the safety of all our residents first.’

The Royal Parks said in a statement that its public spaces will remain open because they are ‘vitally important at this time’ because of the physical and mental health benefits they can provide.

But it made clear that if people fail to follow the rules on staying away from each other then the parks will shut.

It told users social distancing is ‘absolutely crucial’ as it also announced all cafes and kiosks would close in a bid to prevent people congregating in one area while roads would also be shut in some parks.

‘We have also made the decision, based on police advice, to start closing our roads to traffic in the outer parks (Richmond, Bushy and Greenwich Parks),’ the organisation said.

‘Roads will remain open in the inner parks (Hyde, Regent’s, St James’s Parks), but all designated car parks are now only open for key workers with a permit. All parks remain open to cyclists.

‘We will keep this situation under constant review. If people do not follow social distancing guidelines, we will have no choice but to consider closing the parks.’

It came as updated cross-government UK travel advice issued last night told people not to visit holiday homes or campsites and urged everyone not to travel ‘unless it is essential’ in order to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

The advice warns of the potential impact second home owners or holiday home owners could have on vital rural services if they leave their primary residence and head for the countryside.

It states: ‘This guidance is for people planning to visit second homes or holiday premises during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

‘Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays.

‘People should remain in their primary residence. Not taking these steps puts additional pressure on communities and services that are already at risk.’

The government has already advised against ‘all but essential international travel’ as countries around the world respond to the crisis.

As of yesterday there were 5,683 identified cases of coronavirus in the UK and the death toll stands at 281.

Mr Johnson yesterday delivered a warning to the UK that unless everybody takes the government’s social distancing guidance seriously ministers will be forced to go further.

Speaking at his daily coronavirus press conference in 10 Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: ‘You’ve got to observe social distancing.

‘If people can’t do that, won’t do that, don’t do that, we will of course have to bring in tougher measures.’

He added: ‘I don’t think you need to use your imagination very much to see where we might have to go, and we will think about this very, very actively in the next 24 hours.’

The potential toughening of the measures could involve the UK following the lead of France, Spain and Italy where people are only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons. Those who refuse to comply are hit with fines.The government could also decide to unilaterally close all of the UK’s parks.