Thieves steal toilet rolls from a petting farm and sanitiser from hospitals amid coronavirus panic

Looting thieves have stolen toilet rolls from a petting farm and sanitiser from hospitals amid the coronavirus panic.

Opportunistic thieves pilfered 80 rolls from Heeley City Farm, a popular petting zoo for youngsters in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Farm workers say the theft will have a ‘big impact’, with money made usually going on helping the charity and replenishing stock.

Meanwhile, the nearby Chesterfield Royal Hospital in Derbyshire revealed supplies of hand sanitisers and gels disappearing from wards and even patients bedsides.

Officials have warned supplies are low and that the actions of a few people could put vulnerable people at risk.

The incidents comes as shoppers around the country stock up on goods including food and sanitiser as coronavirus cases increase.

A spokesman for Heeley City Farm said: ‘We know that people are concerned about the current coronavirus situation and that there have been unnecessary incidences of panic buying of such products across the country.

‘However, incidents on the farm like this have a big impact on our service users, visitors and a knock on effect on what we do as an organisation.

‘Our charity receives no core funding, so things like toilet rolls, cleaning materials etc come out of the same funds that keep our charitable activities going.

‘Having to replace stolen items does have a big impact on our costs.’

In a later post on Tuesday afternoon, the non-profit farm revealed local people had donated toilet rolls and money after hearing about the theft.

The spokesman has asked visitors not to ‘help themselves’ to toilet rolls.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital said in a statement posted on Facebook: ‘We’re really disappointed to have to make this announcement, but like other hospitals across the country we’re now seeing supplies of hand sanitisers and gels disappearing from our wards, departments and services.

‘A quick walk around this morning reveals that bottles have been taken from our A&E, out-patient clinics, welcome desks, receptions, tables, corridor dispensers and even from patients’ bedsides.

‘These products are designed to keep our staff, patients and visitors safe in hospital. Along with the best hand hygiene option – washing them with soap and water – they are a vital additional measure to prevent infection spread across our environments.

‘With supplies now low in the hospital – and nationally – the actions of a few people could be putting vulnerable people at risk.’

The incident is not alone – hospitals across the UK have reported hand sanitising gel is being stolen by visitors. This is happening ‘on a daily basis’ at Northampton General Hospital.

Bottles of the invaluable 400ml foaming hand sanitiser, kept at the ends of beds, are ‘disappearing every day’, a hospital spokesperson told the BBC.

A spokeswoman for the hospital also told the Northampton Chronicle three dispensers were ‘ripped from walls’ and visitors have been seen filling up their own dispensers with the hospital’s supplies.

St Luke’s Hospital in Rathgar, Dublin, which specialises in treating cancer patients, said yesterday that ‘a portion of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)’, which includes items such as gloves, face masks and alcohol hand rub, was taken.

Supplies are now being restocked at the hospital, and extra security measures have been put in place, as Northern Ireland has reported 16 cases of coronavirus.

Hospitals in Glasgow and Edinburgh have also reported gels being removed from some wards. Scotland has 27 cases of the life-threatening coronavirus.

NHS Lothian said: ‘Hand gel in wards are there to protect staff, visitors, patients and are not to be removed for any reason.’

The NHS says the most effective way to avoid catching or spreading the virus is to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

European health chiefs met in Brussels last week to discuss a possible shortage in protective equipment as coronavirus fears continue to rise across the continent.

The incidents comes as fears over the spread of the deadly coronavirus have sparked a huge demand in the supply of hand sanitiser.

It led to the rationing of the pocket-size hand soaps by leading retailers including Boots and Tesco.

Panicked shoppers have been stockpiling dry food, toilet roll and soap after confusing Government advice said people may need to think about the event of two-week self isolation.

Numerous reports and photographic evidence of panic-buying across the country since last week, leaving shelves empty.

The Government has been forced to hold emergency meetings because the nation is in a now in the grip of essential product shortages in store. However, supermarkets have reassured the supply chain has not been effected and they will continue to stock shelves.

According to a survey from Retail Economics, as many as one in 10 UK consumers is stockpiling, based on a sample of 2,000 shoppers.

A total of 382 people in the UK have tested positive for coronavirus. There have been six deaths.

Stockpiling and theft of high-demand items has become widespread across the world.

In Hong Kong, robbers armed with knives stole hundreds of toilet rolls worth more than HKD1,000 ($130, £98) when they became short in supply, BBC reported.

Toilet rolls are currently in short supply in Hong Kong due to shortages caused by panic-buying during the coronavirus outbreak.

Worried Australians were among the first Western citizens to clear supermarket shelves of toilet roll – despite tissue manufacturers saying the country is at no risk of running out.

Behaviour experts said shoppers fall into a ‘herd mentality’, where they act how others’ act, rather than making than making their own conscious decisions.

Psychologist Oliver Brecht said people were making an ‘illogical jump’ that toilet paper gave them ‘control’ and ‘security’ against the coronavirus.