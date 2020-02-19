Thirty doctors quarantine themselves over coronavirus fears

Thirty doctors have quarantined themselves over coronavirus fears after they came into contact with an infected GP at a meeting in Brighton.

Health bosses reportedly asked all of the doctors to self-isolate because of the ‘risk’ they have may have caught the deadly SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Two of the nine coronavirus cases in the UK were doctors in Brighton but both have already been released from hospital after beating the virus.

One of the infected GPs – who hasn’t been identified – attended a meeting at Hove Town Hall which was organised by a local health body.

Brighton and Hove CCG, which held the meet, claimed all of the doctors currently in self-isolation are expected back at work later this week.

Brighton and Hove News broke the news of the doctors in isolation, saying that 12 of those in quarantine are GPs. The rest, it said, were surgery staff.

Local newspaper The Argus spoke to a clinician tasked with handling the outbreak, who alleged that all of the 30 in self-isolation are doctors.

The source said: ‘There are 30 doctors in isolation after coming into contact with a GP who tested positive for coronavirus at the CCG meeting.’

They added that Public Health England – which has traced all known contacts of all of the nine UK cases – told them to self-isolate.

And the clinician warned there was up to a two-day gap between the doctors being in close proximity with the infected patient and being told to hide away.

MailOnline approached the CCG, which commission medical services in local areas – such as GP surgeries, for comment.

No details are available online of any meeting by the CCG at Hove Town Hall, where the event was rumoured to have taken place.

But the council allegedly ordered a deep-clean of the room where the meeting took place, after health chiefs confirmed an infected patient was there.

Brighton did not get its first case – who turned out to be the city’s ‘super-spreader’ Steve Walsh – until the following day on February 6.

He is thought to have passed on the coronavirus to five other Britons in a French ski chalet, two of whom turned out to be doctors.

One of them is thought to be Dr Catriona Greenwood, whose husband and son were also infected and taken to hospitals in France to be treated.

Dr Greenwood worked an admin shift at the County Oak Medical Centre in Brighton before she is alleged to have tested positive for the virus.

The other doctor was never named but is said to have treated a ‘small number’ of patients at Worthing Hospital in West Sussex on February 4 and 5.

The CCG told The Argus all of the doctors are ‘expected to be returning to work this week’, and re-iterated that no new cases had been confirmed.

The Argus newspaper said it only became aware of the situation after patients from Hove’s Charter Medical Centre rung in to say four of 12 doctors were off sick.

The anonymous source criticised the CCG and said it seems it is more concerned about ‘spinning the positives than telling people the truth’.

They added: ‘The more the public are informed the more they are armed, and the more we can defend ourselves.’

In other developments to the outbreak today, an NHS trust has apologised for a lack of ‘robust signage’ to its coronavirus isolation pod after a confused patient who feared she had the virus couldn’t find it.

The unidentified woman accidentally wandered into the cancer unit and A&E, as well as other departments, while looking for the testing facility.

When the woman and her family eventually found the pod at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, they said it was both ‘freezing’ and ‘dirty’.

The husband of the woman, who had flu-like symptoms after returning from a trip to both Singapore and Hong Kong, said it was an ‘utterly disorganised farce’.

The hospital has now admitted the ‘signage was not optimum’, adding that posters offering directions contained ‘confusing wording and instructions’.

And it accepted it had failed to ensure ‘staff at all potential entrances to the hospital were briefed in how to direct people’ to the isolated pod.

Experts have also warned the two-week cruise quarantine on the Diamond Princess has trapped tourists in an ideal breeding ground for the killer virus.

Scientists have lined up to savage Japan’s efforts to failure after another 88 people on the giant vessel tested positive today, bringing the total toll to 542.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship has now had more cases of coronavirus confirmed than all the countries outside of China combined (443).

Infectious disease experts warned the ship had now become a ‘source of infection’, rather than a safe haven.

And they argued that keeping all the passengers on board had made the disease spread more rather than stopping it.

The new cases include British couple David and Sally Abel, whose son Steve today lashed out at the British government for its handling of the situation.