This Christmas, there will be a new Billy Connolly documentary.

This Christmas, a new Billy Connolly documentary will be released.

Fans of The Big Yin will be delighted to learn that a new documentary will be released as a Boxing Day special this Christmas.

Isn’t that a lovely late Christmas gift?

We all enjoy a little Billy Connolly magic, and what better Christmas present than to be able to enjoy his entire career?

Fans of the Big Yin will be pleased to learn that a brand new documentary (along with a slew of other Christmas shows) will be available not only on STV, but also on STV Player – a day before it airs.

On Boxing Day, at 9.30 p.m., Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure will be released.

Other shows will be available on the player, including The Larkins’ feature-length Christmas special and Coronation Street and Emmerdale’s Christmas Day episodes.

The following shows will be available on STV Player starting at 7 a.m., ahead of their evening broadcast:

So there’s no reason for you to miss out!

