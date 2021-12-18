This evening, a meteor shower is expected to light up Scotland’s skies – here’s how to see it.

A meteor shower is expected to light up Scotland’s skies this evening – here’s how to keep an eye on it.

There are a few places you’ll want to be tonight and tomorrow night if you want to see the spectacular shower in the skies, and one of them is just two hours outside of Glasgow.

The Geminid Shower will create a major spectacle in the sky tonight (December 13), and stargazers have been waiting for this moment for quite some time.

If you want to see the beautiful Shower, you’ll be happy to know that Glasgow may have one of the best views.

It will peak tonight and on December 14, but the normal limits of the display are between December 3 and 16. It will appear from the constellation Gemini.

So, what can we expect from the shower, and where, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich, is the best spot to watch it?

When the Geminids’ orbit brings the 3200 Phaethon asteroid close to the Sun, its surface material breaks away, resulting in a shower.

The debris then enters our atmosphere at speeds of up to 70 kilometres per second (43 miles per second), vaporizing and producing meteors.

It’s safe to say you won’t want to miss it.

The meteors are bright, moderately fast, and unusually multicolored, with white, yellow, green, red, and blue lights dominating.

This is due in part to the presence of traces of metals such as sodium and calcium, which has the same effect as fireworks.

The Geminid meteor shower has a high number of shooting stars per hour, which means it can be a good show, with 120 shooting stars falling on average.

"You'll want to find a safe location away from street lights and other sources of light pollution for the best conditions."

“As meteors can be seen in all parts of the sky, it’s best to be in a large open space where you can scan the night sky with your eyes,” they say.

However, if you follow the paths of the meteors, they appear to come from the constellation Gemini.”

Because the shower is best seen in the Northern Hemisphere, you can expect to see up to 120 meteors per hour at its peak.

