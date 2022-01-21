This is how Cocaine can cause a false positive lateral flow test, according to me, a doctor.

This is how Cocaine can cause a false positive lateral flow test, according to me, as a doctor.

PERFORMING lateral flow tests is an excellent way to protect those around you from the coronavirus.

However, as the pandemic progressed, people began to experiment with the tests, which led to many people being perplexed when they showed a positive result with various liquids.

One doctor took to Instagram to explain why liquids like cola and citrus show a positive line on a lateral flow test.

Dr Joshua Wolrich, an NHS doctor and nutritionist, explained that the solution you put the swab in after it’s been in your nosethroat is called a buffer solution.

“It has a controlled pH that allows the test to work accurately,” he explained.

“Pouring any other type of liquid on the test that does not have a controlled pH (tap water, coke, etc.) is completely pointless.

“It’s not proof that the test has always been pointless or whatever nonsense the anti-vaxxers claim if it comes up with two lines after that.”

“It’s just a visual representation that medical tests are only valid if the instructions are followed, and the pH of your solution gives you a meaningless result.”

Previous studies have shown that the tests are over 80% effective at detecting any level of the virus in adults.

The study, which was published in Clinical Epidemiology, discovered that the test detected 90% of infections when people were at their most infectious.

Previously, the UK Health Security Agency discovered that lateral flow tests are just as effective at detecting Omicron as other variants.

If you test positive, you must isolate to prevent the bug from spreading, but if you don’t have any symptoms, you may be concerned about a false positive.

Due to the pandemic, people have been taking lateral flows for well over a year, and it’s critical to always read the instructions that come with the tests, as many are manufactured in different locations and may require different procedures.

One of the most important instructions on most packs is to wait 30 minutes after eating or drinking before taking the test.

This is because some foods and beverages, such as water and carbonated beverages, can cause the test to fail.

Dr. Karan Raj explained that you need to look at the test itself to understand why lateral flows give positive results with different liquids.

“The grey box and the area immediately above it contain antibodies that are sensitive to the Covid-19 virus,” he explained.

“If you want to…

