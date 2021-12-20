This is how you can tell if your positive lateral flow result is incorrect, according to an expert.

This is how to tell if your positive lateral flow result is WRONG, according to an expert.

It’s a tragedy to see those two red lines on a lateral flow test.

According to a doctor, if the “positive” line is very faint, it could mean you are not infected.

Nathan Hudson-Peacock, a London-based A&E doctor, explained what it could mean by posting a photo of a vaguely positive lateral flow to Instagram.

“Basically, if *any* line appears before the end of the interpretation window (check leaflet, usually 30 minutes), this is a *positive* test, and you must isolate and schedule a PCR,” he explained.

“However, if a line appears after the interpretation window, it is not considered a positive test.”

There is no need to isolate or schedule a PCR.”

However, regardless of the lateral flow test result, if you have symptoms, you should isolate and schedule a PCR test, he said.

Following a very faint lateral flow test result, Nathan received a positive PCR result, he said.

So, if not Covid, what would a faintly positive test result mean outside of the 30-minute mark?

“If the faintly positive line appears after the time window, the most likely cause is either contamination (e.g. food or drink, or some other very weak contaminant that is causing a false positive), or there are simply incredibly low levels of the virus,” Nathan explained.

“If it’s the latter, and you’re asymptomatic at this point, you’re very unlikely to be a transmission risk anyway, so it’s of no consequence.”

He believes the most prudent course of action is to avoid self-isolating or scheduling a PCR unless absolutely necessary.

Instead, he suggested “being extra cautious with precautions (social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing) and continuing to test with LFTs as per NHS guidance.”

It’s probably worth repeating the lateral flow tests in the coming days to see if the result improves.

Experts have demonstrated that a shift from negative to positive can happen in hours.

All lateral flow test results must be reported to the National Health Service (NHS).

If your rapid at-home test is positive, you should immediately isolate yourself and get a PCR test, then follow the rules based on the results.

Lateral flow tests have a reputation for being less reliable than the gold-standard PCR tests used by lab scientists.

Experts say they’re still vital to controlling the virus because they provide quick results to people who might otherwise go undetected.

