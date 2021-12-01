This is what you should do if you’re concerned about Omicron, according to me as a doctor.

A new coronavirus variant has been discovered in the United Kingdom, and many people are concerned that it will ruin Christmas.

There have been 22 cases of Omicron in the UK so far, after it was first discovered in South Africa, and some restrictions have been reinstated in the UK to protect Brits from the new strain.

Face masks must be worn in stores and on public transportation once more, and travel requirements have changed.

Christmas is just a few weeks away, and many families have made big plans to make up for the lockdown last year.

Many people are concerned about the mutation, and one doctor has revealed what they should do if they are.

Dr. Karan Rajan explained the mutations in the variant on TikTok, saying they include those that affect the spike protein.

“More mutations do not always imply greater danger,” he explained.

“We simply don’t have enough information to know whether these mutations cause more severe disease or how they affect vaccine effectiveness.”

“No matter what happens in the coming weeks, one thing is certain, and it’s something we’ve seen with all variants.”

“Vaccines will continue to aid in the prevention of severe disease and hospitalization.”

Experts previously discovered that Omicron is the most evolved so far, with 50 mutations, 32 of which are especially concerning, and that it could be worse than Delta, according to experts.

Scientists are working around the clock to determine the danger level of Omicron.

Until then, Dr. Rajan says there are steps you can take to protect yourself, your friends, and your family.

“Get your vaccine if you haven’t had it yet,” he advised.

Get a booster if you’ve been vaxed twice.”

He also mentioned in the comments section that many cases of Omicron had only mild symptoms so far.

“Fingers crossed it doesn’t get any worse,” he added.

Dr. Rajan also stated that “some virus mutations make them less horrible.”

His message to get vaccinated and boosted comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged Britons to get vaccinated in order to save Christmas.

He emphasized that those who received their third dose would have the “best chance” of celebrating with friends and family.

“This is a national mission,” he said at a Downing Street press conference.

And we’re all in on it.

“The best thing we can all do is step up, roll up our sleeves, and get protected when the time comes if we want to give ourselves the best chance of a Christmas with our loved ones.”

Temporary vaccination centers, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will “pop up like Christmas trees”…

