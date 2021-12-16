This is why, as a doctor, the average penis size is SMALLER than you might think.

This is why, as a doctor, the average penis size is SHORTER than you think.

A DOCTOR has discovered why the average penis size is likely to be much smaller than you think.

Men frequently compare their shaft length to “the average” to determine whether theirs is on the short or long end of the scale.

When flacid, most men’s penises are around 9cm (3.75in) long, and when erect, they are between 13cm and 18cm (5in to 7in) long, according to the NHS.

However, Dr. Anthony Youn (@tonyyounmd), a plastic surgeon with 7.3 million TikTok followers, believes that these – and other global – measurements are most likely incorrect.

“Studies show that the average length of a man’s erect junk is 5.15 inches,” Dr Tony said in response to another video in which a woman says she prefers the “average length” of 5 inches to something larger.

“However, the real length is probably less than that, because most men with small wieners would probably refuse to participate in those studies.”

‘That means Dr Ricky Brown probably isn’t in the first percentile like he thinks, but probably more like the fifth,’ Dr Tony added, joking with a fellow online medic who posts as @TheRealTikTokDoc.

Hundreds of people commented on the video, thanking the doctor for the information.

“I feel much better about myself now,” one person wrote.

Researchers have previously acknowledged that their findings on penis size could be skewed.

Men who volunteer for surveys may not be completely honest.

The average erect length in the UK is 6.36 inches, according to the responses of 1,000 men polled by the London clinic International Andrology.

In 2015, King’s College London researchers measured 15,000 penises and discovered that the average member was 5.16in when erect.

They didn’t rely on self-reporting, which has the potential to be biased.

According to Business Insider, the researchers acknowledged that their findings could be incorrect because men who volunteer to be examined may be more confident in their penis size than the general population.

Men often believe that their peers’ average penis size is larger than it actually is, according to research.

Most men believe a penis is 6in when erect, according to a study published in the Journal of Sex andamp; Marital Therapy.

However, this belief stems in part from the fact that studies measuring penis length rely on self-reporting, and participants may have lied or exaggerated a little.

In fact, most studies claim that the average penis size length is between 5.1 and 5.5 inches, “but after accounting for volunteer bias, it is probably toward the lower end of this range,” according to the paper.

Men, according to experts, are far too concerned about their penis size…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.