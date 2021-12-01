This year’s cheapest supermarkets for essentials for Christmas dinner

This year’s cheapest supermarkets for Christmas dinner essentials

Due to rising costs of living, households will ‘feel the pinch’ this Christmas, but depending on where you buy your holiday food, you can save’significantly.’

According to an annual survey by consumer group Which?, Aldi is the most affordable supermarket for buying Christmas dinner, followed by Asda, Lidl, and Tesco.

The watchdog discovered that shoppers can buy 10 ingredients for their festive meal for under £30 at the four supermarkets, including turkey, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and Christmas pudding for six people.

The festive food basket cost £28.17 at Aldi, a full £15.35 (54%) less than at Waitrose, according to the snapshot analysis.

Aldi was also £1.29 (5%) less expensive than Lidl, its discounter competitor.

This year’s turkey and all the trimmings cost £28.49 at Asda, just 32p (1%) more than Aldi.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s, for example, are less than £5 more expensive than Aldi.

Tesco’s selection cost £28.88, 58p (2%) more than Aldi, while Sainsbury’s basket cost £32.90, £4.73 (17%) more.

The most expensive supermarkets for a holiday basket were Ocado (£38.28) and Waitrose (£43.52).

Waitrose was the most expensive option for seven of the basket’s items, while Ocado was the most expensive for three.

For items like cranberry sauce, parsnips, and Christmas pudding, the price points were also identical.

“Many households will be feeling the pinch this Christmas due to pressures on the cost of living,” Which? retail editor Ele Clark said. “It’s worth knowing that you can make significant savings depending on where you buy your festive food.”

“While Aldi was the cheapest supermarket in our analysis, Asda, Tesco, and Lidl were all close behind, implying that most people live reasonably close to a store where they could get their turkey and other festive essentials for under £30.”

