Thousands of cancer patients were’missed’ during the pandemic, resulting in 114 million vaccine boosters being secured for the future.

If given within the last six months, the PFIZER Covid vaccine booster and second jab should provide excellent protection against Omicron, according to Israeli health officials.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Tuesday that there was ‘room for optimism’ based on ‘initial indications,’ despite not citing any data.

However, hours later, an Israeli news channel claimed that the Pfizer vaccine was 90% effective in preventing symptomatic Omicron infection.

‘In the coming days, we will have more accurate information about the efficacy of the vaccine against Omicron,’ Mr Horowitz told local reporters on Tuesday.

‘However, there is reason to be optimistic, as there are early indications that those who have been vaccinated with a vaccine that is still effective or with a booster will be protected from this variant.’

