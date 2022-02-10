Thousands of diabetics have been issued an urgent warning about limb amputations following the Covid case.

Experts have issued an urgent warning to diabetics, claiming that they are at risk of limb amputation.

Doctors are now seeing more wounds in diabetic patients who may have missed important health screenings during the pandemic.

During lockdowns, either patients couldn’t get the right help or they didn’t go to doctors because they didn’t want to use the NHS.

Experts say it’s “extremely concerning,” as diabetics who miss appointments risk losing their sight or limbs.

The examinations are necessary to ensure that the feet are free of wounds, that any wounds are properly treated, and that blood sugar levels are in balance.

According to a national audit, the number of patients who attended these consultations fell by 44% between January and September 2021.

People getting blood sugar checks also fell sharply, according to the data.

Only 46.8% of people had their feet checked in 2018-19, compared to 83.9 percent in 2019-20.

According to the National Diabetes Audit, 70% of people had blood pressure checks, compared to 95.4 percent before the pandemic.

“These figures are enormously worrying,” Chris Askew, chief executive of Diabetes UK, told the Telegraph.

“Diabetes is a serious condition, and these recommended health screenings are critical in reducing the risk of serious diabetes complications like blindness, heart disease, kidney disease, foot problems, and poor pregnancy outcomes.”

“King’s College Hospital has certainly seen an increase in more extensive wounds and procedures to save the leg,” said Dr Prashanth Vas, a diabetologist at London’s King’s College Hospital.

“I have a couple of patients who have long-term wounds that have become problematic as a result of the extended period during the first lockdown when they couldn’t be treated.”

If your blood sugar levels aren’t under control, diabetes can restrict blood flow to your feet.

It could mean that any injuries you have won’t heal properly, and you won’t notice any sore spots until they’ve progressed to a point where they’re causing you problems.

As a result, if you have diabetes, it’s especially important to look after your feet.

“Make sure your blood pressure and cholesterol levels are monitored and controlled with medication if necessary,” says foot specialist Mike O’Neill.

The NHS recommends that you get regular checkups, keep your feet clean, wear well-fitting shoes, never walk barefoot, quit smoking, and avoid sitting with your legs crossed.

If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, you should see your doctor as soon as possible.

Diabetes is a chronic illness that affects approximately 4.7 million people in the UK.

It’s a condition caused by high blood glucose (sugar).

