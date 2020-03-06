Thousands of intensive care patients to be tested for coronavirus over fears spreading through NHS

Thousands of patients in intensive care will be tested for coronavirus amid fears it is already spreading through NHS wards.

In a dramatic ramping up of efforts to detect the virus, hospitals have been ordered to test any seriously ill patient with a cough or breathing difficulties.

Patients will be screened even if they have not been abroad or had any contact with anyone from high-risk areas such as Italy and China.

Health bosses are worried people who are already very unwell could be infected with the virus, which is far more deadly in patients with compromised immune systems and chronic conditions.

Hospitals have also been told to see as many patients as they can through Skype calls to free up beds to treat coronavirus sufferers.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said video consultations should be looked at ‘very seriously’ to relieve pressure on the NHS.

So far the crisis has claimed the lives of more than 3,200 people and infected over 94,000 – including 53 in Britain.

The move to test all ICU patients was revealed in a letter sent to all NHS Trusts on Tuesday, when the NHS declared the outbreak a ‘level four emergency’.

Professor Keith Willett, NHS England’s strategic incident director, wrote: ‘In recent days, new Covid-19 infections have been diagnosed in intensive care units in a number of European countries, without any epidemiological links to high risk areas.

‘It is essential that we detect cases admitted to intensive care at the earliest opportunity. We are requesting that all intensive care units and severe respiratory (Ecmo) centres commence case detection.’

The memo, which is titled ‘COVID-19 NHS preparedness and response’ and marked as ‘official sensitive’, calls for medics to treat more patients over Skype.

There are around 6,000 intensive care beds in NHS England and they are used to treat the most seriously ill patients, including stroke and heart attack sufferers and people recovering from major surgery.

The move comes after coronavirus was allowed to run rampant in hospitals across northern Italy, mainly the Lombardy region, infecting dozens of patients and staff.

Professor Whitty threw his support behind hospitals cancelling more routine appointments and switching to video calls.

Speaking this morning he said ‘video conference consultations’ should be looked at ‘very seriously’ to relieve pressure on the NHS if the virus spreads more widely.

‘The next stage out would be… cancelling or more accurately postponing elective things – that’s things which actually we can do later.

‘Not ideal for the individuals but a lot better than coming into a system which is incredibly overstretched.

‘But obviously we might have to go to more radical measures than that – and that’s why things like video conference consultations and other issues like that we should look at very seriously.’

It came after Boris Johnson – who had until now remained quiet about the coronavirus crisis – set out a ‘battle plan’ for tackling a potential epidemic yesterday.

He warned the nation of the scale of the challenge posed by an illness that may afflict millions.

The sobering strategy said Britons could be asked to suspend their social lives – ‘avoiding contact outside work and school’ – if the virus took hold.

Sources said dramatically cutting back on activities such as eating out, going to the pub, shopping and shows could significantly slow the spread of the contagion.

Other contingency measures were set out to allow key public services, such as the NHS and the police, to continue functioning.

The plan said officers could be told to suspend investigations and focus on serious crime, the Army could be put on standby and foreign visitors showing symptoms could be required to have a coronavirus test before being allowed into the country.

The plan said a fifth of the workforce – more than six million staff – could be off sick at the peak of the outbreak, which ministers hope to delay until late in the spring.

It emerged last night that the NHS had declared a ‘level four’ incident, the highest level of alert, as officials brace for a surge in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks.

Hospitals have been advised to postpone treatment where possible and treat patients at home, or in the community to ease pressure on beds.

At a press conference in No 10 yesterday, the Prime Minister said ‘all reasonable and necessary steps’ were being taken. He stressed that for the overwhelming majority the virus would produce only a mild disease.

But there are fears for the over-80s, who are thought to be especially susceptible. In a worst-case scenario, official projections point to as many as half a million deaths, although experts insisted early evidence from China suggested the final figure would be only a fraction of this.

Meanwhile a member of staff at accountancy firm Deloitte tested positive for the virus after returning from Asia.

The Big Four company’s London office on New Street Square, Holborn, is undergoing deep cleaning for fear of contamination and the patient is now in hospital.

MailOnline understands that while part of the office space is temporarily closed, staff will be allowed to work from home if they wish.

A Deloitte spokesperson said: ‘One of the floors in our offices has recently been impacted, with a member of staff being confirmed with Covid-19 after returning from a personal trip to Asia. The member of staff is now in hospital and receiving good care.’

The 12-week plan will come into force should the virus defeat efforts to contain it.

Officials believe that cutting social activities by up to three quarters could hugely restrict its spread. Mass events, such as concerts, sports matches or even the May local elections or VE Day commemorations, could be cancelled.

Families were also warned that they may be asked to go into quarantine at home if one or more of them contracts the virus.

Routine operations could be cancelled to ease the strain on the NHS, and patients could be discharged early to free up beds.

Last night it was claimed that non time-critical homicide investigations could be postponed as long as there was no increase in threat.

Forces could also increase response times to crimes such as burglaries and postpone some operations, such as action against gangs or serious crime rings.

Emergency laws will be rushed forward to allow greater ‘flexibility’ for public services.

Measures include allowing retired healthcare staff to come back to work; suspending rules on class sizes; allowing children to be taught at different schools if theirs is closed; and allowing suspects held on remand to appear in court by video link.

Closing down entire cities – as happened in China – has been all but ruled out, with the benefit seen as ‘virtually zero’.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty yesterday said he expected the spread to be ‘probably a lot lower’ than the worst-case scenario in which eight in ten could get it.

But he said the NHS had to plan for the worst, which could involve two million being hospitalised.

Officials said the trigger for moving from the ‘contain’ phase to the ‘delay’ phase would come when there was no realistic possibility of preventing a global pandemic.