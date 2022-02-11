Three reports of children being approached by men in a transit van are being investigated by Cumbernauld police.

Three children have been approached by men in a transit van, according to Cumbernauld police.

After a worried father took to social media to warn parents after his son was approached, two fearful mothers have come forward to claim that their young children were targeted.

In three separate incidents, police are investigating reports of children being approached by men in a white transit van.

It comes after a father took to social media to warn parents after his son was approached by a van on his way to school and told to get inside.

On Tuesday, February 8, at around 9.25 a.m., the youngster was on Westfield Drive in the town.

“Warning, someone attempted to kidnap [my son]on his way to school this morning,” his father said.

When a white van approached him, a man yelled at him to get into the van.

Please keep this in mind.”

The Daily Record reported that police confirmed they had launched an investigation and that they had ‘not received any further reports of such incidents in this area.’

The Record was then contacted by two more terrified parents who told of similar incidents involving their children in the town last year.

A mother described how her nine-year-old son was walking on Lochlea Road, on the other side of town, when he was approached by a white transit van at around 3.15 p.m. on September 7, last year.

“This is not an isolated incident,” the mother, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

A man attempted to kidnap my son as he was walking home from school.

My son was terrified and ran away when he was told to “get in the f*****g van.”

“We called the cops, and they are looking into it, but no one has been arrested yet.”

“According to other mothers in the town, I am aware of at least three other similar incidents in the area, all of which involve men in white vans approaching young boys.”

“I believe it’s critical for Cumbernauld parents to understand that this isn’t an isolated incident.”

“As a parent, your worst fear is that your child will be taken from you.

“We want to emphasize the importance of’stranger danger,’ and tell them to flee if someone approaches.”

Another mother shared her story.

