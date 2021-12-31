Three sensations in the hands and feet that may indicate blood sugar damage in diabetics

The three sensations in the hands and feet that could indicate blood sugar damage in diabetics

Keeping blood sugar levels under control can feel like a never-ending battle for people with diabetes.

When you have diabetes, your body may struggle to produce enough insulin, or the insulin you do produce may be ineffective.

When a person has type 1 diabetes, the pancreas produces no insulin; however, when a person has type 2 diabetes, the body’s cells become resistant to insulin, necessitating a higher dose of insulin to keep blood glucose levels in a normal range.

However, if your blood sugar isn’t under control, it can be dangerous and lead to sensory issues.

Diabetes can cause diabetic neuropathy, which is a type of nerve damage.

High blood sugar levels, according to Mayo Clinic experts, can harm nerves throughout the body.

This will harm nerves in your feet and legs for the majority of diabetics.

Diabetic neuropathy can be detected by three distinct sensations in your hands and feet.

Numbness or pain in the hands or feet, a tingling sensation similar to pins and needles, or pain are some of the symptoms.

It’s important to remember, however, that there are four different types of neuropathy, and your symptoms will vary depending on which one you have.

“In most cases, symptoms appear gradually.

“You might not notice anything is wrong until significant nerve damage has occurred,” Mayo Clinic experts said.

The most common type of diabetic neuropathy is peripheral neuropathy.

The feet and legs are the first to be affected, and it is often more noticeable at night.

Numbness or a reduced ability to feel pain or temperature changes, numbness, tingling, cramps, sensitivity, and serious foot problems are all signs of this.

Because diabetes can affect nerves in any part of the body, autonomic neuropathy is very common.

The lack of awareness that blood sugar levels are low – that is, not feeling weak or tired when your levels aren’t right – is one of the most common symptoms.

Your HbA1c level will be calculated based on your average blood sugar level.

While these range from 4 to 7 mmoll before eating and under 8.5 to 9 mmoll 2 hours after a meal, according to the NHS, if you monitor your levels at home, you should aim for 4 to 7 mmoll before eating and under 8.5 to 9 mmoll 2 hours after eating.

A normal HbA1c target is below 48mmolmol (or 6.5percent on the older measurement scale) if tested every few months.

Severe hip and stomach pain, weak and shrinking thigh muscles, and difficulty getting out of a sitting position are other symptoms.

Cranial and peripheral mononeuropathy are two types of mononeuropathy.

You may notice double vision and aching behind one eye if you have mononeuropathy…

