Throughout the holiday season, Covid testing services will be available in Scotland every day.

Throughout the holiday season, COVID-19 testing services will be available in Scotland on a daily basis.

On Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day, test sites will remain open and tests will be processed through the lab network.

During the holiday season, Test and Protect will be available every day.

LFD tests will continue to be available at local pharmacies and test sites (during festive hours), and LFD and PCR tests can still be ordered online for home delivery during the holidays.

“I’d like to thank all of our testing and contact tracing staff for their commitment and dedication at this challenging time,” Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said.

“Testing has been at the forefront of our response to this pandemic, and anyone with symptoms or who has been identified as a close contact by Test and Protect should isolate immediately and schedule a PCR test.”

“With the emergence of the Omicron variant, it’s more important than ever to use every tool at our disposal to quickly identify COVID-19 cases and break transmission chains.”

“Over the next few weeks, we’re urging everyone to stay at home as much as possible and limit their interactions with other households.”

When visiting friends and family, as well as in situations where there is a higher risk of catching or passing on the virus, people should take an LFD test ahead of time.”