TikTok is openly selling Class A drugs like MDMA, LSD, and magic mushrooms.

MDMA, LSD, and magic mushrooms are all being openly sold on TikTok.

Experts have warned that seeing the ads on social media could ‘normalize’ drug use among young people.

I discovered that Class A drugs are openly sold on TikTok, potentially reaching the platform’s younger audience.

A quick search of TikTok revealed 15 accounts selling liquid LSD, lean, DMT, magic mushrooms, cannabis, cannabis edibles, Xanax, prescription anti-depressants, and LSD tabs, the majority of which claimed to be based in the UK.

Some drug hashtags, such as “cocaine” and “mdma,” have been banned on TikTok, but others, such as those for ketamine, LSD, and magic mushrooms, have not.

Some accounts had usernames that included words like “pillz” or “edibles.”

Others advertised cannabis edibles with more ambiguous language like “oregano baked goods.”

Users claimed to be able to send messages to any location in the UK and around the world.

According to Business of Apps, 26% of TikTok users are under the age of 18. Experts warned that the ads could easily reach children.

“Where do young people go for information? There’s very little good credible advice [on drug use], so they rely on information online,” Ian Hamilton, Senior Lecturer in Addiction and Mental Health at York University, explained to i.

“These are fairly powerful drugs being sold online, and Xanax abuse is already a major issue.”

Mr Hamilton, who was enlisted to present and inform a video on addiction in the pandemic for Ministry Of – a group dedicated to reaching Generation Z and commissioned by TikTok – said he is also concerned about the “questionable dosage” provided by online dealers.

“Young people are also taking a big risk without any information on dosage.”

“What may work for one person may be disastrous for another,” he explained.

“It’s a lottery,” says the narrator.

TikTok’s “suggested accounts” function effectively directed more dealers after one was found on three occasions during my search of the platform.

Prices were not listed, and users were encouraged to inquire via direct message.

Customers were sometimes redirected to a separate page on Telegram, Instagram, or Snapchat to place their orders.

This isn’t the first time drugs have been easily found and purchased through social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat.

