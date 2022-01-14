TikToker goes over the symptoms of covid each day, as well as two unusual signs to watch out for.

TikToker goes over the covid symptoms day by day, as well as two unusual signs to watch out for.

People have taken to social media to share their experiences with covid and the symptoms they’ve been experiencing each day; they’ve also listed unusual symptoms that people may not be aware are signs of infection.

People have been using social media since the beginning of the pandemic to share their experiences with the virus, which has spread around the world for the past two years.

When it comes to the virus, the internet has a wealth of information on everything from vaccinations to the most up-to-date travel rules and how to get sick.

TikTok, a popular social media platform, has seen an increase in covid-related videos.

Many people have shared their symptoms and how they are feeling each day, as well as warning others about some of the less well-known warning signs to look out for.

So we decided to check out some covid content, and this is what one popular Tiktoker had to say about it.

Megan shared on TikTok that she had a headache, sore throat, sore eyes and teeth, and sneezing for the first three days.

She tested negative on a lateral flow test (LFT).

“A negative result indicates that you are unlikely to be infectious,” according to the NHS.

However, a negative test does not rule out the possibility of you having covid, and you could still be infectious.”

She claimed that her headache and sore throat persisted for the next three days.

She then developed back pain, a cough, and sensitive skin, all of which are common symptoms of the omicron variant.

She had been testing negative at first, but after taking an LFT, she was now testing positive.

Skin hypersensitivity can occur with covid, according to one covid medical journal, though there don’t appear to be many cases of this symptom documented at this time.

However, because information and advice are constantly updated, it’s possible that it hasn’t yet been designated as an official symptom.

Marlene De Lima, a TikTok user, also used the platform to share her virus experience.

Marlene is fully vaccinated and claims to have caught covid twice, though it’s unclear if she has.

