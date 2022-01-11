To avoid offending modern audiences, Chewin’ The Fat was censored.

To avoid offending modern audiences, Chewin’ The Fat has been censored.

Karen Dunbar of the show discovered that the BBC had removed sketches from the hit Scottish comedy that launched the careers of Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill of Still Game.

To avoid offending modern audiences, the BBC has removed sketches from old episodes of Chewin’ The Fat.

The hit Scottish comedy series has been re-edited for repeat viewings, removing any content that has been deemed too controversial.

Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, who later wrote the sitcom Still Game, got their start with Chewin’ The Fat.

While filming a new documentary on comedy in today’s world, their co-star Karen Dunbar, 50, discovered that the show she was in had been banned by the censors.

Before a repeat was broadcast last year, she was shown how decisions were made on what to cut from the show.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“As part of the documentary, we went down to the BBC in London, where they edit the repeats,” she said on the Cultural Coven podcast.

“They brought up sketches and asked me if I thought Chewin’ The Fat would be kept or cancelled the week we went down because it was going to be repeated at the weekend.”

“Every repeat that is broadcast is reviewed by the BBC, and any parts that aren’t acceptable today are removed.”

“As a result, Chewin’ The Fat was released on Saturday, but with parts removed that would have been in the original 20 years prior.”

The documentary Karen Dunbar: The Comedy of Offence, which will air later this year, will reveal some of the material that was deemed unacceptable.

Chewin’ The Fat began as a radio show and then moved to television, where it aired for four seasons from 1999 to 2002.

It featured characters such as Dunbar’s sassy Auld Betty, a chain-smoking family who uses voice boxes, and an iconic scene in which a female ice-cream van worker lifts her skirt up to two young boys.

Since its debut in 2019, the show has been broadcast on BBC Scotland on a regular basis.

Kiernan, 60, said last year that he didn’t think Chewin’ The Fat would be made today because it would be deemed inappropriate.

Short summary of Infosurhoy