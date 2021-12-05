To avoid supermarket shortages, a seafood supplier offers high-end online options.

To avoid supermarket shortages, a seafood supplier offers luxury online options.

Michelin-starred restaurants use CopperBaySeafood products, which can now be ordered for home delivery.

Supermarkets may run out of some holiday favorites this year, according to retail experts.

Many families are being forced to consider other options for their Christmas meal, such as pre-purchasing and freezing food in advance of the big day.

Fears of missing out on traditional turkey has prompted many families to consider something different as a centerpiece – or even a luxurious starter to add a touch of class to the dinner table.

Fears of shortages persisting, a supplier has offered to deliver fish directly from the boat to the table, ensuring that no one misses out on a special treat.

CopperBaySeafood, a Welsh fish wholesaler, has a plethora of fantastic fish products for the festive season, including luxury lobsters and finest salmon, as well as luxury hampers stuffed with extra-special delights.

The family-owned, heritage business has been in operation since the 1900s and has a long history in the seafood industry.

Its products are used in Michelin-starred restaurants across the country and are now available for purchase online and delivery to homes in the United Kingdom.

During the lockdown, CopperBay launched an online service, and all of its seafood is ethically and sustainably sourced, then delivered fresh and in perfect condition to customers’ doors.

From simple scallops to a luxurious Celebration Hamper, there’s something for everyone.

There are delivery slots available, with a current minimum online order of £50 and free delivery on all orders over £100.

A cooked lobster, Devon Dressed Crab, 10 x Green Lipped Mussels, 10 x Large Cooked Crevettes, 10 x Shell on Prawns, 10 x Ocean Sticks, Caviar, Smoked Salmon, and 4 x Rollmops (pickled herring fillets) are included in the £60.50 luxury hamper (plus delivery).

The lobster, which has been freshly caught and cooked, has to be the star of the show.

It should always be placed in the most majestic position before being surrounded by the rest of the fresh and delectable seafood that comes with this treat.

“We are really excited to be expanding our seafood business online, helping us to reach many more people across the country,” said Paul and Debora Rees, co-founders of Copper Bay Seafood.

“After more than 30 years in the fish industry, the recent effects of Covid-19.

