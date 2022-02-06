To celebrate the town’s 750th anniversary, the official ale taster wanted to toast it.

The official ale taster wanted to raise a glass to the town’s 750th anniversary festivities.

The Cheshire market town is resuming a role it first played in Medieval times, when Henry de Lacey granted it a charter in 1272.

It’s the kind of dream job that’s rarely advertised, but a beer expert can work as a town ale taster for a year.

Congletontown Council in Cheshire requires the specialist role as part of its 750th anniversary celebrations.

According to CheshireLive, it is looking for a volunteer – male or female – for the anniversary year, primarily for ceremonial purposes.

“If you have a passion for pubs, pints, and people, Congleton Town Council would love to hear from you,” the advertisement reads.

“The council is looking for a local resident to serve as Congleton’s next Ale Taster.

The post was created as part of a year-long commemoration of Congleton’s first Charter and subsequent transformation into a Market Town.”

The charter was granted in 1272 by Henry de Lacey, and the role dates back to Medieval Times.

“Back to modern times, the role of Ale Taster has been created as a fun and appropriate post to add to the medieval celebrations,” the advertisement continued.

The chosen candidate will be expected to attend all of Congleton’s 750th anniversary events.

“There will be a Medieval Festival in Congleton Park on Saturday, August 13 and a Medieval Banquet at the Town Hall on Friday, September 30.”

“We would like our ale taster to be passionate about ale, and we welcome their ideas on how they would use the role to be an ambassador for Congleton’s brewing activities and our many excellent ale houses,” said Jackie MacArthur of Congleton Town Council.

“The most important aspect of the role is their ability to get into the spirit of the events and interact with the general public.”

“Applications are encouraged from people of all backgrounds and levels of ale experience.”

The position is unpaid and voluntary, with no official status or authority, but it should be a fun experience.

The Ale Taster will be dressed in medieval finery, and a suitable costume will be provided.

Fill out the application if you’re interested in being considered for the role.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.