To combat Omicron, starting on Boxing Day, sports events in Wales will be held behind closed doors.

Due to an increase in Covid cases, the Welsh Government has announced that all sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors starting on Boxing Day.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething announced new measures for indoor and outdoor sporting events in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

It means that fans will no longer be able to attend sporting events, whether they are held indoors or outdoors.

In the last week, the number of Covid infections in Wales has more than doubled, with 6,796 infections reported yesterday.

Mr Gething said that sporting events during the Christmas season are “one of the major highlights of the year.”

Unfortunately, the new Omicron variant is a major development in the pandemic, with the potential to infect a large number of people.

“We must do everything possible to safeguard people’s health and halt the spread of this terrible virus.”

“We followed scientific and public health advice throughout the pandemic to keep people safe.”

The advice is clear: we must act immediately in response to Omicron’s threat.

We’re providing as much notice as possible about these decisions.”

Mr Gething predicted that “crowds will return as soon as possible.”

“We want everyone to come out and watch their favorite sports,” says the organizer.

Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship match against Scarlets and Wrexham’s National League match against Solihull, both on Boxing Day, will be the first sports fixtures to be affected by the new rules.

As a result of the new guidelines, the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow, which has sold over 6,000 advance tickets, will be held behind closed doors.

Due to a coronavirus outbreak in Cardiff City’s camp, the Bluebirds’ Championship match against Coventry has already been postponed, as has the United Rugby Championship match between the Ospreys and the Dragons.

“Cardiff City Football Club acknowledges the Welsh government’s instruction that sporting events in Wales be played behind closed doors for a limited period of time in order to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant,” the club said in a statement.

“This comes as a result of our Boxing Day match against Coventry City being postponed to Monday.”

