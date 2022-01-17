Markets are offering meals for £5 to help beat the January blues.

Markets are offering meals for £5 to help with the January blues.

The eateries at Camden’s three markets will be offering treats to suit all palates for just £5 until February 13, making Blue Monday (and the next few weeks) a little less blue.

Over 80 traders across Camden’s Markets, Lock, Stables, Buck Street, and Hawley Wharf are offering dishes for £5, helping to lift spirits.

The following is a complete list of available deals:

Camden Market, Hawley Wharf

2 Lads’ Kitchen (Afghan Rice Box)

Amar Cafe (homemade brownies and fresh coffee)

Crêpes à la carte (Complete Savoury Crêpes)

Pad Thai (Ekachai) is a vegan version of the popular Thai dish.

Hello there, Guacamole (Two Tacos)!

Hush Hush (Made-at-Home Quiche and Salad)

Juice Junkiez (Korean Barbecue Chicken)

Lebanese Falafel Veg Wrap (Mezzet)

Rudie’s Jerk Shack serves Jerk Chicken Wraps and Traditional Saltfish Fritters.

spoon and rice (Pinoy Grilled Chicken)

Three Uncles (Hainanese Chicken Rice)

Matcha Hero Sundae character Tsujiri (Matcha Hero Sundae)

Camden Market and Buck Street

Goddess Asador Veg Ciabatta

Churros and Hot Chocolate in London

(Water and a Clean Vegan Wrap)

Elia Greek Haloumi Fries

In a glass (coffee with a homemade treat)

Hip Hop Chicken (Three-Nugget Deal)

Juice Junkiez (Sweet Bubble Wrap)

Pho Kae (Tofu Pho Soup)

Arepa de Quinoa (Quinoa Wrap) (Maria Quinoa Wrap)

Rendang (plus) (Bao Box with Rainbow Slaw Rice)

(Rico Burrito) Large Homemade Nachos

Pad Thai (Siam Noodles) is a traditional Thai noodle dish.

Yaki Box Katsu Curry (Chicken or Veggies)

Camden Market is a market in London’s Camden neighborhood.

Arepazo Bros (Arepa de Vegetables o de Pollo)

Asador (Vegetable Ciabatta)

Basta (Hummus and Shawarma Meal)

Brisket on a Bagel (La Chick Bagel)

(Café de Nata) 3 Vegan Traditional Natas

Camden Noodle serves stir-fried noodles and homemade dumplings.

Camden Pizza (West Yard) (Traditional Margarita Pizza) (Traditional Margarita Pizza) (Traditional Margarita Pizza) (Traditional Marg

Camden Tea Company (Traditional Moroccan Fresh Tea and Baklava) (Traditional Moroccan Fresh Tea and Baklava) (Traditional Moroccan Fresh Tea and Baklava) (Traditional Moroccan Fresh Tea and Baklava) (Traditional Moroccan Fresh Tea and Baklava)

(Spanish Chocolate and Churros) Churros London

(Halloumi Fries) in Greek Elia

Fuzzy Chips (Hot Dog)

Mix and Match Box (Mix and Match) (Mix and Match) (Mix and Match) (Mix and Match) (Mix and Match) (Mix and Match) (Mix and Match) (Mix and Match) (Mix and Match

(Hot Pot) (Combo Mix Box)

Indian Alley (vegan Indian wrap)

Indian food Camden (curry and rice meal)

Island Poké (Island Poké) (Island Poké) (Island Poké) (Island Poké) (Island Poké) (Island Poké) (Island Poké) (Island Po

(Fries and Greek Chicken)

Nintendo has created a game called Mac Factory (Super Mario Mac).

