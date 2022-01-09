To commemorate Veganuary, wagamama has introduced vegan fish and chips.

To commemorate Veganuary, wagamama has released vegan fish and chips.

It’s one of the first high-street restaurants in the UK to offer a plant-based alternative to the popular fish classic.

Wagamama’s newest addition complements the restaurant’s already vegan-friendly menu, which is 50% plant-based.

In this Japanese take on a British classic, trailblazing tempura is on the menu, and it’s jam-packed with punchy flavors.

Tempura F-fish (plus) Bang Bang Yaki-imo is wagamama’s catch of the day, featuring lightly tempura coated f-fish made from a soy, rice, and pea protein mix.

The texture even flakes like fish, and the flavor profile is designed to taste like a real piece of fish.

The wagamama treatment also extends to chips.

Wagamama’s firecracker sauce coats roasted sweet potato chunks and red onion, making this a fiery dish to enjoy, especially as the country prepares for colder weather.

Mushy peas are replaced with smashed minted edamame beans, and the dish is completed with katsu curry sauce, waga tartare, Japanese pickles, chilli, and a lemon wedge.

“We’re so proud of our 50% plant-based menu,” wagamama CEO Thomas Heier said, “and we’re committed to encouraging more people to try our plant-based options for themselves to help make a sustainable difference for our planet.”

“That’s why we’re focusing on creating dishes that are so delicious that even the most adamant meat-eater might be persuaded to eat more plants, even if it’s just one sustainable swap a week.”

With wagamama’s menu being 50 percent plant-based since October 2021, going vegan has never been easier.

Other vegan options include spicy vegan short-rib ramen made with mushroom and soya protein, kare burosu (shichimi-coated silken tofu), and teriyaki vegan chicken ramen made with soya protein in a spicy teriyaki sauce.