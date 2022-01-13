To get Brits back to work, the Covid isolation period is set to be slashed to 5 days as soon as possible.

To get Brits back to work, the Covid isolation period will be slashed to 5 days soon.

According to government research, the rule change would only result in an additional two out of every 100 people being released from quarantine while still infectious.

The risk of a positive case spreading the virus after two negative lateral flow tests was modeled by the UK Health Security Agency.

On day five, 8% of people were still infectious, compared to 6.2 percent on day seven.

Ministers are meeting with experts today to discuss the proposed changes, and a decision is expected soon.

Omicron is now the most common strain in the UK, and most people who test positive for it have cold-like symptoms.

Omicron is milder than other strains in the vaccinated, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

“A decision is imminent,” a health source said, “and the mood music is very much toward cutting self-isolation and allowing more people to return to work.”

Due to severe staff shortages, the army has been called in to assist the NHS, and more than one in every twelve teachers was on leave last week.

The cabinet has backed the move to reduce the number of days Brits must self-isolate after a Covid infection, including Sajid Javid, the normally cautious Health Secretary.

Boris Johnson said yesterday that a decision would be made “as soon as possible.”

In addition, schools minister Robin Walker chimed in on the debate, stating that if the science supported it, he would support cutting the coronavirus isolation period from seven to five days.

According to reports, government scientists told Boris Johnson that if he wanted to get people back to work faster, he would have to accept a slight increase in the risk of people leaving isolation while still infectious.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, is expected to make a statement about the rules in the House of Commons this morning.

Isolation was reduced from ten to seven days just before Christmas, but as hospitals and emergency services struggle with absent staff, more changes are needed.

Brits must have a negative Covid test on days six and seven of isolation to be released…

