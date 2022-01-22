‘To help him feel safe,’ Jabs’ team gave Covid-19 vaccine to a man with learning disabilities in his hot tub at home.

Teams administering Covid-19 vaccines to people with complex health needs have used customized approaches.

According to Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid vaccination programme, a person with special needs was given the Covid-19 vaccine in a hot tub.

She explained the various bespoke approaches used to administer the vaccines when discussing the vaccination rollout.

“Our campaigns have a big impact,” she said, “but in very different ways.”

“We’ve heard some incredible stories about people coming forward because they were given an approach that was specifically tailored to them.”

“While many people can get protected by going to their neighborhood pharmacy, general practitioner’s office, or a vaccination center, it’s a little more difficult for others.”

“I’m so proud of our teams in Portsmouth, for example, who went out and vaccinated people with very complex health needs.”

“One person was vaccinated in his hot tub at home because he has special needs, and it was a way to ensure that he felt safe and secure while receiving his vaccination.”

“Our teams will go to any length to ensure that our country is safe.”

For comment, the Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group and Portsmouth Council were contacted.

Dr. Kanani also reiterated her call for people to get vaccinated, saying there would be no consequences if they didn’t.

“It’s not too late if you haven’t been vaccinated yet,” she said.

There is always a vaccine with your name on it available.

“It’s there for you, and no one will judge you if you’re getting your first vaccine right now.”

Please take a step forward.

“You will receive the assistance you require to become protected.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Kanani stated that health care workers have a “duty” to ensure their safety.

By 1 April, frontline workers must have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with the first dose administered on 3 February.

“Mandatory vaccination is a government policy,” she explained, “but as healthcare professionals, we all have a responsibility to ensure that we, our colleagues, and our patients are protected.”

“I’m confident that our teams will go above and beyond.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Jabs team gave Covid-19 vaccine to man with learning needs at home in hot tub ‘to help him feel safe’