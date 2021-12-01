To impress holiday guests, Carr’s has unveiled Tom Kerridge’s Christmas canape recipes.

The recipes were inspired by a report by Charles Spence, an Oxford University food scientist, who matched food flavors to personality traits.

More than half of UK home cooks say it’s difficult to prepare food for guests, and nearly two-fifths say the stress of cooking prevents them from entertaining during the holidays.

Christmas entertaining was found to be more stressful than any other time of year by 54% of those polled in a study for Carr’s Crackers.

Carr's Seasonal Selection Box (RRP £4.00), Carr's Melts Selection (RRP £4.50), and Carr's Melts Warm Chilli Flavour (RRP £1.49) are all available at supermarkets across the country

The company collaborated with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge to create five show-stopping canapes based on different personality types, so hosts can rest assured that they’ll impress whoever is at the table this year.

The study of 2,000 people in the UK found that 44% said it was too time-consuming to cook for guests over the holidays, with the average person spending two hours and 35 minutes in the kitchen each time they entertain friends and family.

“My research revealed a number of intriguing connections between personality traits and taste perceptionfood behavior, and thus by aligning the two, it was possible to make some scientifically-validated recommendations for canapés to match with specific personality types this Christmas,” Prof Spence said.

“With higher expectations to make everything perfect when hosting over the holiday season, I’ve created these tasty recipes using Carr’s crackers,” Tom Kerridge said.

They’re quick and easy, with hero ingredients that correspond to people’s personality traits, so you can serve a variety of delectable dishes that everyone will enjoy.”

“We know how difficult it can be to host a variety of personalities over the festive period, all with different taste preferences,” Kate Stokes, brand manager at Carr’, added.

We collaborated with Professor Charles Spence, an experimental psychologist who matched people’s personalities to different food types, and Tom Kerridge to create delectable and simple Carr’s recipes for holiday entertaining this year.”

The following are the recipes:

Citrus cured mackerel with beetroot slaw – The Achiever

