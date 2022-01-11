To meet demand, a primary school in Glasgow’s East End is being expanded.

If the project is approved, four additional classrooms will be built at Carntyne Primary School on Redford Street, with the council hoping to “ensure that schools have places for local children.”

The proposals have the support of Glasgow City Council, which claims that the expansion is necessary to meet rising demand for school places.

The application, for a two-story addition to the existing building, states that construction would take place while the school is open, with students and staff staying on site throughout.

“The original development of Carntyne Primary School offers a community facility that is well integrated into the urban fabric of this residential area,” the statement continued.

“An extension on the western edge of the school, with an addition of four classrooms, is deemed necessary going forward, as originally planned.”

In 2017, the current structure replaced old facilities on the property, and an extension area was identified in the initial planning application.

The extension’s brickwork will match that of the existing structure, with the brick type and color “originally chosen to reflect the surrounding traditional architecture.”

The proposal was presented to school staff and the parent council at an online meeting in June of last year.

At a meeting in February last year, councillors voted to expand the school, with around £8 million set aside for work on Carntyne Primary and Pollok’s St Paul’s High School.

Both projects entail the construction of additional classrooms in order to meet the growing demand for school places.

“Demand for school places across the city has never been so high,” the city’s education convener, Cllr Chris Cunningham, said at the time. “We need to make sure that our schools have places for local children and young people.”

“These are very exciting plans that will improve the school estate and benefit children and young people who will thrive in the new builds or school extensions,” says the principal.

“The plans will create learning environments that will nurture learning and teaching for future generations, as well as meet growing demand for schools in certain areas of the city,” says the mayor.