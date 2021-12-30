To meet fan demand, McVitie’s has announced the return of Lemon and Lime Jaffa Cakes.

To meet fan demand, McVitie’s has confirmed the return of Lemon and Lime Jaffa Cakes.

Since the flavor’s first run ended, customers have been clamoring for it to be brought back, and McVitie’s felt compelled to listen.

Following customer requests, iconic biscuit brand McVitie’s has announced the return of Lemon and Lime flavor to its Jaffa Cakes line.

The zesty lemon and lime flavor, which was first introduced as a limited-edition flavor in 2018, is now back by popular demand.

McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes are a snack time treat with a unique twist, featuring the famous dark chocolate, springy sponge layers, and a tangy citrus flavored center.

Since the original run ended, fans have been clamoring for Jaffa Cakes Lemon and Lime, and McVitie’s felt compelled to listen.

From January 3, McVitie’s Lemon and Lime Jaffa Cakes will be available in supermarkets.

“McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Lemon and Lime flavor was a hit when first launched as a limited-edition flavor in 2018,” said Sarah Babb, marketing manager for McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes at pladis UKandI.

“Since then, Jaffaheads have been pleading with us to bring back this much-loved flavor.

As a result, we’re ecstatic to announce the return of the Lemon and Lime flavor, as well as the addition of yet another distinct flavor for everyone to enjoy.

It’s the ideal way to make your day brighter.”

Visit InYourArea for more stories from your neighborhood.