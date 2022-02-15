Toby Carvery sells a bag of unused food for less than £4 at the moment.

One woman claimed her bag could feed a family, while another claimed hers weighed 3kg.

For less than £4, you can get a bag full of leftover Toby Carvery meat, Yorkshire puddings, potatoes, and vegetables.

Toby Carvery Magic Bags are a collection of surplus, unsold food from the carvery menu that are packaged together at the end of the day.

Toby Carvery’s Magic Bags are available for £2.29 for vegetarians and £3.29 for meat eaters through the Too Good To Go App, which is available in 153 restaurants across the country.

Guests must act quickly to secure their Magic Bags, as there are only a certain number of bags available each day.

Users simply pay via the Too Good To Go app, receive a time slot before closing time, and pick it up.

One TikTok user recently revealed her £3.29 order, which included enough food to feed a family of four.

And one user said her Toby Carvery Magic Bag weighed around 3kg, which is about the same as a week’s worth of groceries.

Toby Carvery is on a mission to ensure that its excess carvery food is enjoyed by hungry guests rather than wasted after extending its partnership with Too Good To Go in November.

Toby Carvery’s Magic Bags have saved over 250 tonnes of CO2e and over 100,000 Magic Bags to date, assisting in the fight against food waste and reducing the planet’s environmental impact.

This indicates that the restaurant is on track to save 100,000 meals by the end of February.

“We’re thrilled to see the positive impact our Magic Bags has already had on the nation and planet, and we can’t wait to see how much this increases in 2022,” Martin Gosling, Toby Carvery’s Operations Director, said.

“As the home of the roast, we take extra care in preparing each ingredient so that guests can enjoy the perfect roast any day of the week, so it’s satisfying to see our specially trained chefs’ efforts not go to waste.”

“Toby Carvery has had a really successful trial period,” said Paschalis Loucaides, UK Managing Director at Too Good To Go.

