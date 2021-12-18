TODAY, Health Secretary Sajid Javid will make a major Covid booster statement in the Commons.

In a statement to the Commons today, SAJID Javid will provide an update on the Covid booster rollout.

Colleagues will grill the Health Secretary about how the NHS plans to double the number of vaccinations as part of the Prime Minister’s emergency omicron booster mission.

The Prime Minister announced yesterday that he would push back the deadline for everyone to get a booster shot by a month, to the end of the year.

Anyone over the age of 18 can now walk into a center and get vaccinated, and the online booking system will be available starting tomorrow, according to the government.

He warned that a “tidal wave” of omicron was on the way, and that everyone needed to be boosted within the next three weeks to prevent the NHS from becoming severely overburdened.

750 army personnel have been drafted in so far to help organize the massive operation across the UK, according to reports released this morning.

With The Sun relaunching our hugely successful Jabs Army campaign, data shows boosters offer up to 75% protection against mild Omicron infection.

Despite the fact that the variant is expected to make people less sick, health officials are concerned because it is more easily spread.

If the number of cases does not decrease soon, the NHS may be overwhelmed.

