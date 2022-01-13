TODAY, Health Secretary Sajid Javid will make a major Covid update in a statement to the House of Commons.

TODAY, Health Secretary Sajid Javid will make a major Covid update in a statement to the Commons.

Ministers will be updated on Covid later today by the Health Secretary.

This morning in the House of Commons, Sajid Javid will make a statement.

It comes amid calls to reduce the time spent in isolation for people with Covid to just five days.

It was reduced from ten to seven days just before Christmas, but as hospitals and emergency services struggle with staffing shortages, more changes are needed.

Professor Tim Spector of the Zoe Covid Symptom Study said today that Omicron is affecting people for a shorter period of time.

“It shows that the restrictions, social isolation, and possibly mask wearing have had a greater effect on colds and flu than omicron, which is even better at infecting us,” he continued.

“It does appear that these symptoms are less severe than those associated with Delta.

“I can’t put an exact figure on it, but that’s how it appears to be eyeballing the data.”

“People are experiencing symptoms for a shorter period of time, particularly in the first week.

“It suggests that a week of isolation could be reduced to five days.

“If people test negative with lateral flow tests at the end of those five days, it appears that the entire period of infection and recovery is faster.”

“Unmanned hospitals are a far greater risk than a stray bit of Covid slipping through.”