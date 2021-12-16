Today is the LAST DAY to test positive for Covid and still be able to celebrate Christmas.

You have until today to test positive for Covid and still make it to Christmas.

Today is the last day to get a positive Covid test and get out of isolation before the holidays.

As Omicron spreads rapidly across the country, hundreds of thousands of people are likely to test positive between now and Christmas, sabotaging their celebrations.

If you get a positive test result but no symptoms, the government’s self-isolation rules state that you must self-isolate immediately and for the next 10 days.

It means that if you got a positive result today, you’d self-isolate until now, as well as from December 15 to December 24 at midnight.

If you develop symptoms during your period of self-isolation, however, you will be unable to celebrate Christmas.

“If you are isolating due to a positive test result but no symptoms, and you develop Covid-19 symptoms during your isolation period, start a new 10 day isolation period by counting 10 full days from the day after your symptom onset,” the rules state.

People who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, such as a housemate, may get a PCR test without symptoms.

After being exposed to the virus, it can take several days for symptoms to appear or for a high enough viral load to be detected.

Brits are scrambling to get an in-demand PCR test as Covid infects thousands of people every day.

The testing system, however, has broken down today, with no walk-in PCR test slots available across England this morning.

Only a few areas, including Hertfordshire and Suffolk, were affected by the website’s update.

Despite entire regions having a zero availability message online, Downing Street insisted there is significant testing capacity.

“In terms of PCR availability, I don’t have the most recent,” said the Prime Minister’s official spokesman, “but I would anticipate further booking possibilities coming online later, and, of course, there are in-person opportunities as well.”

LFTs are also in short supply, with the government unable to provide any for the second day in a row.

The rapid tests should be completed at home before going to a “high-risk” location, such as a Christmas party.

And, as of Tuesday, anyone who is a household contact of someone with Omicron is required to test themselves every day for a week using lateral flows rather than self-isolate due to a rule change.

As a result, the booking system has been brought to a halt due to the sheer volume of demand.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which is in charge of the tests, announced yesterday that ordering LFTs has been halted in order to complete existing orders.