Today is the launch of a new NHS app that will help kids choose healthier snacks.

Today, the NHS launches an app to help kids choose healthier snacks, as it was revealed that childhood obesity increased dramatically during the pandemic.

According to new data, two-thirds of parents gave sweeter and fattier treats to their children during lockdown, contributing to the obesity epidemic.

More than a quarter of reception-age children are now overweight or obese, with nearly half of children aged ten to eleven being overweight or obese.

Nadine Coyle, a former member of Girls Aloud, is endorsing the NHS Food Scanner app, which suggests healthier snacks when users scan barcodes of their favorite snacks.

“As a busy working mom, it’s difficult for me to say ‘no’ to my kids’ demands, and I frequently succumb to snack pressure — even though I know it’s bad,” she explained.

“I had no idea some foods had such high sugar and salt content, so it’s great that this app provides alternatives.”

Previously, the free app provided nutritional information on foods, but now it also offers swap suggestions.

According to a survey on the parenting website Netmums, two-thirds of members are concerned about how healthy their children’s snacks are, and nearly 90% say they need help making better choices.

“We know it’s difficult for parents to find healthier snacks for their children, especially if they’re picky eaters,” said dietician Dr Linia Patel.

“The Food Scanner app is a fun way to get kids involved in selecting healthier foods they’ll enjoy,” says the author.