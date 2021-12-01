Today is World AIDS Day, which commemorates the discovery of AIDS.

When the AIDS epidemic hit the headlines 33 years ago, it became critical to raise awareness.

The disease, which was once fatal, can now be managed so that the patient can live a long and healthy life.

AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) was first discovered in the United States in 1981, but it had already become widespread in the 1970s.

Five previously healthy men were infected with Pneumocystis pneumonia, which led to the discovery.

The CDC suspected there was a more serious underlying issue because healthy people almost never get this type of pneumonia.

A year later, The New York Times published an article about a new immune system disorder known as AIDS.

The disease had affected about 335 people at the time the article was published, with 136 of them dying.

Every year on December 1st, World AIDS Day is commemorated to raise awareness and remember those who have died as a result of an AIDS-related illness.

It was the first global health day in history when World AIDS Day was celebrated in 1988, and it is now the longest-running disease awareness initiative.

The day is a rallying cry to end AIDS and find cures for those who are afflicted.

Although AIDS was discovered 40 years ago, there is currently no cure.

Anyone interested in supporting the AIDS initiative can purchase a red ribbon on the World AIDS Day website to show solidarity with those who have been affected by the disease.

The website also has a fundraising page with suggestions for raising funds in your school or university, workplace, or community.

End Inequalities, End Aids is the theme for this year’s World AIDS Day.

This theme’s importance reflects the stigma that surrounds the disease and those who live with it.

The WHO estimates that 37.7 million people are living with HIV in 2020, with 1.5 million new infections and 680,000 deaths due to HIV-related illnesses.

The need to provide healthcare to people in low-income countries, as well as those in Western countries who cannot afford treatment, is the theme for this year.

It also aims to raise awareness of the unmet global targets for 2020.

The WHO is “calling on global leaders and citizens to rally to confront the inequalities that drive AIDS and to reach people who are currently not receiving essential HIV services,” in honor of World AIDS Day.

The year was 1988…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]