TODAY, the British will see a major Covid rule update that will change the way you use PCR tests.

TODAY, Brits will see a major Covid rule update that will change how you use a PCR test.

Today, BRITS will see a major Covid rule change affecting PCR tests.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid with no symptoms on a lateral flow test after January 11 will no longer need to follow up with a PCR test.

However, regardless of the lateral flow test result, Brits should always get a follow-up PCR test if they have symptoms of Covid.

The change is being implemented to relieve some of the strain on the PCR tests and to prevent any additional spread.

While Covid rates remain high across the UK, the rule change is only a temporary measure.

According to experts, Omicron infections are milder, and many people now believe that we must “learn to live” with the virus.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

The new rules are simple: if a lateral flow test comes back positive, you isolate and assume you have Covid.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Covid live blog.

If you don’t have any symptoms, there’s nothing else you need to do except log your results on the government’s website.

If you test negative on days six and seven, you can leave isolation.

However, you must remain isolated if you test positive for two consecutive tests, separated by 24 hours.

The rule change “makes a lot of sense,” according to Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Government’s Sage scientific advisory panel.

“When the prevalence is high – as it is now – almost everyone who tests positive with a lateral flow test is a true positive,” he said.

“There’s no need to confirm this with a PCR, which not only wastes time but also costs a lot of money and takes up laboratory resources that could be put to better use.”

“The motivation for the UK system still requiring PCR confirmation more recently is likely to be monitoring virus variants, rather than confirming the original lateral,” said Dr. Alexander Edwards, Associate Professor in Biomedical Technology at the University of Reading.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.