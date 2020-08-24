Top 20 coronavirus hotspots listed: Where is disease spreading fastest in England? – Latest News

Towns in the north still top the list despite figures showing a slight decline in new cases.

New figures show the top areas in England struggling to contain spiralling infection rates.

New data for the last week shows where in England coronavirus is spreading the quickest as the north continues to struggle to contain infections despite local lockdowns

In Oldham, 144 new cases were recorded in the seven days to August 21 – the equivalent of 60.7 per 100,000 people.

The latest coronavirus hotspots have been revealed in England as the north continues to struggle with the killer virus.

This is the highest rate in England, but it is down from 95.3 in the seven days to August 14.

The data, taken from the seven days up to August 21, is based on tests carried out in labs and in the wider community.

Blackburn with Darwen is third, where the rate has fallen from 88.2 to 51.4, with 77 new cases.

The rate in Pendle is 55.4, down from 87.9, with 51 new cases.

Three other areas have rates above 40 per 100,000: Manchester (42.7), Bradford (42.2) and Swindon (40.1).

In Leicester the rate continues to fall, down from 58.4 to 46.9, with 166 new cases.

That town and parts of Blackburn and Pendle are facing extra restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Oldham was finally plunged back under restrictions last week after days of teetering in the edge of a lightening lockdown.

Residents in those areas are not allowed to socialise with anyone from outside their household, as of midnight on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Birmingham has been added to the Government’s watch list, and Northampton named an “area of intervention”.

Workplaces, childcare facilities and businesses, including restaurants and pubs, will remain open.

Since July, the Government has been introducing extra restrictions after a spike in coronavirus cases.