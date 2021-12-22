Top chef Cyrus Todiwala gives us an exclusive interview about his Christmas plans.

Top chef Cyrus Todiwala shares his Christmas plans with us in an exclusive interview.

Cyrus Todiwala, a celebrity chef who has cooked for the Queen and owns successful restaurants, talks about his holiday plans.

With Christmas approaching, you’ve probably decided what you’ll be eating on the big day.

Have you ever wondered how a celebrity chef spends Christmas? We have an exclusive interview with one of the country’s best chefs, who shares his Christmas cooking tips and future plans.

Cyrus Rustom Todiwala OBE, DL is a celebrity chef who is known for both his stunning fusion cuisine and his outgoing personality.

Cyrus has a lot of talent and a great sense of humour, so it’s all in a day’s work for him.

He’s also one of the world’s most decorated chefs, having cooked for the Queen.

He received an MBE in 2000, an OBE in 2009, an honorary doctorate, was appointed as an honorary professor, and is a Deputy Lieutenant.

Cyrus is still a regular on television, enthralling and delighting viewers with his inventive dishes that deftly blend various cultures.

Here’s what Cyrus had to say about his Christmas plans, as well as his top tips for making a delectably succulent roast turkey.

I understand you’ll be spending Christmas Day with a friend, according to Wales Online RT.

Will you be bringing any food or assisting with the cooking, or will you prefer to be cooked for?

CT: You betcha.

For lunch, I’m going to cure and smoke some trout.

Plus, our turkey supplier is fantastic, so I’ll be getting the turkey for our friend.

I’m thinking of making Melba toast and cheese straws as well.

RT: What is your day menu like when you host Christmas celebrations at your home?

CT: I’ll make a lobster, prawn, and crab salad with cured smoked salmon or trout at home.

Then there’s a rolled boned turkey that’s been spiced and roasted slowly.

Roasted potatoes in goose or duck fat are a must-try.

There will also be shredded Brussels sprouts (Thoran South Indian style) and honey, maple, and ginger roasted carrots and parsnips on the side.

Drippings will be used to make gravy, and some greens will be served as well.

Baked cauliflower and macaroni cheese, as prepared by Grandma Todiwala, which is my favorite.

Short summary of Infosurhoy