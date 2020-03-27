Top US cancer hospital has a week’s worth of masks left as five staff members contract coronavirus

One of the top cancer hospitals in the US is running low on masks as eight patients and staff members are diagnosed with coronavirus.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City hast just one week’s supply of masks left, according to BuzzFeed News.

Politicians and health experts have been asking the general public and other companies to donate their supply of masks to hospitals because doctors and nurses battling coronavirus on the front lines need them the most.

It comes three of Sloan Kettering’s patients and five of their staff members were tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

BuzzFeed News reports that Sloan Kettering’s senior vice president of supply chain and sustaining care, Kreg Korford, told employees that reason supply is low is production.

The majority of the hospital’s personal protective equipment (PPE) is made in China – the epicenter of the outbreak – and there are currently production and distribution delays in the Asian country.

‘It’s been a couple of months since new shipments have come,’ Koford said, according to a transcript of a staff meeting last Friday, obtained by BuzzFeed News.

‘Their manufacturing is coming back online, but we will not likely see that for four to eight weeks.’

A hospital spokesperson confirmed the shortage to BuzzFeed News and said administrators are working to find more supplies.

But in a statement to DailyMail.com, the shortage was denied.

‘Memorial Sloan Kettering has sufficient supply of PPE, including masks and other equipment, to ensure the safety and protection of our patients and staff,’ a spokesperson said.

‘Balancing supply and demand for essential supplies is what our supply chain experts do every day.’

It comes on the heels of news that three of Sloan Kettering’s patients and five staff members have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Details were not immediately clear about what departments the staff members worked in and if the patient were inpatient our outpatient.

‘Like hospitals across the country and around the world, the number of patients and staff diagnosed with COVID-19 will fluctuate day-by-day as people are exposed in the community or clinical settings,’ the spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

‘When we identify a potential case, our focus is on containment, notification, and isolation. MSK Infection Control and Employee Health & Wellness work together with the Department of Health (city or state as appropriate), following the guidelines established by the CDC, which are updated regularly.

‘The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority.’

According to the transcript of the Friday meeting, not all of the cases were ‘related to exposure’ at the hospital, meaning some cases occurred via community transmission.

Sloan Kettering is just one of several hospital in the US struggling to deal wit the shortages of masks, other PPE, beds and ventilators.

But patients here at even greater risk because their treatments, particularly chemotherapy and radiation, leave them immunocompromised.

One study out of China looked at patients with underlying conditions and found that cancer patients had a mortality rate of 5.6 percent, much higher compared to the general population.

According to the transcript, hospital officials are trying to limited spread of the virus by ‘canceling surgeries and procedures, non-essentials’ reported BuzzFeed News.

Hospital officials are also asking to doctors to submit prioritization lists of patients to treat, reported BuzzFeed News.

Certain staff members have been asked to work from and teleconferencing has replaced several in-person meetings.

Worldwide, more than 196,000 people have been infected and more than 7,800 people have died.

In the US, there are more than 5,900 people confirmed cases and 99 deaths.