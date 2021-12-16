Top vaccine boss warns of a risk of DUAL infection from Omicron and Delta in the near future.

DUAL infection from Omicron and Delta is a possibility in the near future, according to a top vaccine executive.

“In the near future, these two viruses will coexist,” said Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer.

He issued the warning this morning while speaking to the Science and Technology Committee.

“Omicron will infect people with a strong Delta background,” he added.

“I believe Omicron is a serious threat; the doubling time of three days is much faster than anything we’ve seen before.”

“People can carry both viruses, which is something that could happen here; it could be [much worse].”

“It gives the two viruses the opportunity to swap genes and share genes.”

Dr Burton cautioned that while it’s unclear whether this would make any infection worse, it could certainly lead to more opportunities for each variant to develop.

This has happened before in the pandemic, though it is extremely rare.

In Belgium, a 90-year-old woman caught both the Alpha and Beta variants at the same time.

Before she died, she had not been vaccinated, and doctors suspected she had contracted the two viruses from two different people.

“We are now seeing that just over 44% of cases in London are Omicron, in those who have been tested for the S gene,” Dr Susan Hopkins, the head of the UKHSA, told the committee today.

“The total number of cases in London is increasing.”

“In the last four weeks, the number of cases in London has doubled.”

“We expect Omicron to supplant Delta there, but they’ll coexist in other places for a while longer.”

“We are seeing reinfections and higher rates of reinfections in Omicron compared to Delta in less than three weeks from when we identified to the first case,” she added, “with a rate of three to eight times the reinfection risk for Omicron compared to what we’ve seen with Delta.”

Patients infected with Delta are more likely to become infected with Omicron, according to South African experts, according to Dr Hopkins.

But she praised the importance of boosters, citing new research that shows they offer good protection against Omicron infection.

According to new data from Sage, a government advisory group, two Covid vaccinations can reduce the risk of dying from Omicron by up to 84 percent.

However, the models also showed that having a booster reduces your chances of simply catching the virus and becoming ill.

According to the most recent research, boosters can provide up to 75% protection from…

