Toulouse. Coronavirus: two Toulouse researchers want to unravel the mystery of the loss of taste and smell

the essential

Denis Pierron and Veronica Pereda-Loth, two Toulouse researchers, are participating in an international investigation into the loss of taste and smell in Covid-19 patients.

Four days after falling ill, Loubna, 27, no longer tasted food and lost her sense of smell. “I was told it could be the coronavirus. I did a test: I put perfume on a piece of cotton, but I felt almost nothing,” said the young woman. For nine days, she suffered loss of taste (ageusia) and smell (anosmia) before the situation returned to normal. “I feel like my smell is not as fine as it used to be, and I sometimes have burning sensations in the nose,” said Loubna.

This sudden and sudden loss of smell without obstruction of the nose is a common symptom among patients with Covid-19. A marker that arouses the interest of researchers. Since April 14, 500 scientists from 38 countries have joined the Global Consortium for Chemosensory Research to study this phenomenon.

“In less than a month, a whole community has started to work together”

Two Toulouse researchers from the Molecular Anthropology and Synthetic Imaging laboratory are participating in the study. “A work space was organized, we received a link in our networks and we participated in establishing a scientific work questionnaire. In less than a month, a whole community began to work together, I was impressed “, summarizes Denis Pierron, researcher at CNRS. This questionnaire for Covid-19 patients was launched worldwide and offered in 20 different languages. “In one week, 13,000 of them were returned, 65% of the patients who responded had respiratory problems. We will study the prevalence of ageusia and anosmia in the people who were tested and among those who weren’t, “adds Veronica Pereda-Loth, research engineer.

The two scientists are currently collecting the questionnaires and starting to process them, but it is too early to draw conclusions. In the second step, they hope to establish a self-evaluation system for odor loss. This large study is not intended to establish a diagnosis and does not offer treatment, it will answer several questions and compare Covid-19 with other pathologies.

It will help to know the frequency of this symptom within the affected populations; why certain populations are more affected than others, 5% of the Chinese have a loss of smell against 50 to 80% of Europeans for example; why some patients have no symptoms; and its evolution.

Participation in this survey, which will last for the duration of the epidemic, is voluntary and takes ten minutes. The data will remain anonymous.