Towards gene therapy to repair the heart?

Cambridge University researchers studying deactivation of ” a gene that allows cancers to spread “Discovered, making it” hyperactive and functional in the heart of mice “, That the action started” regeneration of heart cells ” Usually, ” adult hearts cannot repair themselves once damaged ” This discovery therefore opens a path to ” a first curative treatment for heart disease ” The results were published in the journal Nature Communications.

” Scientists have long been trying to make heart cells proliferate “Says Dr. Catherine Wilson,” researcher in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Cambridge, who led the study ” ” None of the current treatments for heart disease are capable of reversing the degeneration of heart tissue – they only slow the progression of the disease.. We have now found a way to do this on a mouse model “, She says.

” Cancer develops when cells begin to replicate uncontrollably, and the Myc gene plays a key role in this process. We know that the Myc gene is hyperactive in the vast majority of cancers, which is why targeting this gene is one of the main priorities of cancer research. ” By making the Myc gene hyperactive in a mouse model, the researchers ” have found its carcinogenic effects in organs such as the liver and lungs ” But not in the heart. ” They discovered that the activity of Myc in heart muscle cells is critically dependent on the level of another protein called Cyclin T1, produced by a gene called Ccnt1 ” ” When these two genes were overexpressed together in the heart muscle cells of adult mice, we witnessed significant cell replication, which resulted in a large increase in the number of heart muscle cells. Says Dr. Wilson.

” Heart failure affects around 23 million people worldwide each year ” ” Adult human heart can lose up to a billion cells after a heart attack “, Cells that” are never replaced “, Inducing a weakening of the heart,” scar formation, heart failure and ultimately death ” In this context, ” researchers hope to turn discoveries into gene therapy for the treatment of heart disease ” ” We want to use short-term switchable technologies to activate Myc and Cycline T1 in the heart. This way we will not leave a genetic fingerprint that could inadvertently induce cancer Said Dr. Wilson.

