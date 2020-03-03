Trail of Italian coronavirus super-spreader: Marathon runner, 38, at the heart of crisis in Europe

The Italian super-spreader at the heart of Europe’s coronavirus crisis infected his pregnant wife, two doctors, an elderly woman who died from the illness and at least nine others when medics failed to test him.

The 38-year-old man, known only as Mattia, went to hospital in Codogno, northern Italy, three times with flu-like symptoms before doctors finally screened and diagnosed him with the killer virus.

He was prescribed anti-flu medication and sent home to infect countless others because medics presumed he couldn’t have the illness as he had not been to China.

The marathon runner first complained of feeling unwell on February 14 and was not diagnosed until February 20, six days later, when he developed pneumonia.

In that time he passed it onto at least 13 people, including his wife Valentina, a friend he went jogging with, two doctors, his GP, three elderly pubgoers and a 77-year-old woman who was killed by the disease.

Emergency public health guidelines introduced in late January mean Mattia should have been screened, isolated and treated as a potential case because of his symptoms – despite not having been to China.

When he was rushed to hospital, and told he had developed pneumonia, his wife recalled that he may have been in contact with a friend from China.

Italy’s prime minister today blamed the unnamed hospital for the series of missed opportunities for the explosion of 450 new cases and 12 new deaths in the country. It has now spread to 17 nations across Europe.

Mattia is believed to be the first source of local transmission in Italy after catching the virus from a friend who had returned from China sometime in early February.

The marathon runner infected his pregnant wife, a friend he went jogging with and three elderly punters in his local pub before coming down with symptoms on February 14.

He has been linked to eight other cases at the hospital in Codogno where he was diagnosed – among them two doctors, health workers and patients .

One of the patients was a 77-year-old woman who died of the illness on Sunday. She suffered from pneumonia and only tested positive for the virus after her death.

Doctors repeatedly missed opportunities to test Mattia for the killer virus despite him showing all the symptoms because there was no clear link to the virus’s epicentre, China.

Italian prosecutors are now probing hospitals in the Lombardy region to see if failings have allowed the disease to rapidly spread.

Mattia took himself to the hospital on three separate occasions complaining of symptoms consistent with the virus, on February 15, 16 and 18.

But he was given anti-flu medication and told to go home and recover, despite his illness getting progressively worse.

Mattia woke up gasping for breath at 3am on February 19 and was rushed to hospital by his wife Valentina where doctors realised he had developed pneumonia.

At this point his spouse recalled he may have had contact with a friend who was recently in China.

But even after the China link was established, it reportedly took medics 36 hours to finally test him for coronavirus and put him in isolation.

In that time numerous friends and family were allowed to come and go from his hospital bedside as they pleased without protective clothing.

He infected at least eight hospital workers and patients – one being the 77-year-old woman who died of the illness on Sunday.

Mattia is still in serious condition at a different hospital, the Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia, about 20 miles south of Milan.

His wife is being treated at the Sacco hospital in Milan, but her health condition is ‘not worrying at all’, officials say.

Italy’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, today blamed an unnamed hospital for contributing to rapid spread of the virus in Italy for failings to contain the bug.

While he did not directly point the finger at the hospital in Codogno, the veiled insult was enough to prompt a response from the town’s head of medicine.

Giorgio Scanzi told Italian media: ‘We have done our duty and we have a clear conscience. From the first moment of the emergency we have not left our sick even for a moment. Some of us, among doctors and nurses, are infected and are now fighting against the disease.’

After first emerging in Lombardy and Veneto, the coronavirus has now spread to seven other regions, including Sicily in the far south.

In bid to halt the outbreak, authorities have shut schools, universities, museums, cinemas and theatres across much of the north.

Many countries have advised their nationals not to visit and hoteliers have reported a wave of cancellations, putting the local tourism industry at threat.

It comes after thousands of British families jetted to Italy during the half-term break from schools last week and Easter holidays are just five weeks away.

More than 81,000 cases of the COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – have been recorded across the world, with the death toll nearing 2,800.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

It causes respiratory symptoms similar to a cold or flu and like other respiratory infections, it spreads between people in droplets from coughs and sneezes.