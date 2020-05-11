Triple antiviral therapy would be effective against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus

At a time when numerous experimental treatments are being studied in order to fight against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, certain combinations of molecules prove to be more effective than others. In recent Phase 2 clinical trials, researchers have shown that triple viral therapy – interferon beta-1b, lopinavir-ritonavir and ribavirin – combined with standard care can significantly reduce viral load. However, although randomized, the trial was open-label and did not include a placebo group. Phase 3 trials with a strengthened methodological protocol will therefore be necessary to confirm these results.

Two-week antiviral therapy with interferon beta-1b plus lopinavir-ritonavir and ribavirin, started within 7 days of the onset of symptoms of COVID-19, is more effective in reducing the duration of viral transmission than lopinavir-ritonavir alone in patients with mild to moderate symptoms of the disease, according to the first randomized trial of this triple therapy involving 127 adults (aged 18 and over) from six public hospitals in Hong Kong.

These early but important results, published in the journal The Lancet, do not include severe cases of COVID-19, and the authors emphasize the need for larger phase 3 trials to examine the efficacy of this triple combination in critically ill patients.

Secondary outcomes (measures of expected outcomes that are not as important as the measurement of primary outcomes, but which are still of interest in evaluating the effect of an intervention) in the new study suggest that clinical improvement and duration hospital stay may be considerably shorter in people treated with triple combination less than 7 days after showing symptoms, compared to lopinavir-ritonavir alone.

Antiviral combination therapy: more effective than monotherapy

Experience with influenza, which has a high viral load (the amount of virus present in an infected person’s body) at the time symptoms appear, suggests that treating hospital patients with a combination of several antiviral medicines be more effective than single drug treatments, and minimize the risk of resistance to antivirals. The authors hypothesized that this could be a possible therapeutic approach for COVID-19, in which the viral load also peaks at the onset of symptoms.

” Our trial shows that early treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 with a triple combination of antiviral drugs can quickly reduce the amount of virus in a patient’s body, relieve symptoms and reduce the risk to caregivers by reducing the duration and amount of viral spread (when the virus is detectable and potentially transmissible). In addition, the combination of treatments appeared safe and well tolerated by the patients. Said Professor Kwok-Yung Yuen of the University of Hong Kong.

” Despite these encouraging results, we must confirm in larger phase 3 trials that interferon beta-1b alone or in combination with other drugs, is effective in patients with more serious illness (in whom the virus had more time to replicate) “

Previous research has shown that a combination of oral lopinavir-ritonavir (normally used to treat HIV) and ribavirin (an oral hepatitis C virus drug) significantly reduces respiratory failure and mortality in patients hospitalized for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) during the 2003 epidemic. Interferon beta-1b, which was developed to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), has been shown to reduce viral load and improve lung problems in animal studies of MERS coronavirus infection.

Antiviral triple therapy vs lopinavir-ritonavir

The open study recruited 127 adults (average age 52 years) admitted to one of the six public hospitals infected with SARS-CoV-2, laboratory confirmed between February 10 and March 20, 2020. In Hong Kong, all a person with a positive COVID-19 screening test is admitted to hospital.

Participants were randomly assigned to 14 days of triple oral combination of lopinavir-ritonavir (400 mg / 100 mg) and ribavirin (400 mg) every 12 hours, plus up to three doses of injectable beta-1b interferon (8 million international units) on alternative days for patients admitted to hospital less than 7 days after the onset of symptoms (86 patients; combined group); or lopinavir-ritonavir every 12 hours (41 patients; control group).

Complete monitoring of viral progress in infected patients

In the trial, all patients received standard care, including ventilation support, dialysis support, antibiotics and corticosteroids. The average number of days between the onset of symptoms and the start of study therapy was 5 days. During the study, the researchers looked at the clinical course of symptoms and changes in laboratory results (for example, blood tests, chest x-rays). As well as viral dispersion with regular molecular tests for viral load in the nasopharyngeal swab, posterior oropharyngeal saliva, throat swab, stool and urine. All participants had a SARS-CoV-2 positive nasopharyngeal sample at the start of the study.

The primary endpoint was the time to SARS-CoV-2 negative nasopharyngeal sampling. Secondary endpoints included how long it took for COVID-19 symptoms to go away, achieving a National Early Warning Score (NEWS) of 0; a SOFA score (Sequential Organ Failure Assessment) of 0, indicating normal function, 30-day mortality and length of stay in hospital.

Disappearance of viral load in 7 days

Treatment with the combination of three drugs effectively suppressed the viral load (without detectable virus) in the nasopharyngeal swab within an average of 7 days after the start of treatment, which was significantly shorter than the average 12 days in the control group, treated with lopinavir-ritonavir alone.

Other secondary analyzes also looked at the timing of treatment and patient outcomes. They found that the 52 patients who had started combination therapy (with interferon beta-1b) less than 7 days after the onset of symptoms had better clinical and virological results than the control group who had received treatment at the same time.

However, for people who were treated 7 days or more after showing symptoms, there was no difference between the results of the combined treatment and the control groups (34 patients in the combined group, who received lopinavir- ritonavir and ribavirin but did not receive interferon beta-1b, and 17 in the control group).

Absence of side effects and limitations of the trials

There was no difference in side effects between the treatment groups (48%; combined group 41/86 patients vs 49%; 20/41 controls), and none of the side effects in the combined group were severe. One patient in the control group experienced a severe side effect of liver dysfunction and stopped treatment. The most common side effects were diarrhea, fever and nausea. No patient died during the study.

The authors point out several limitations of the study, including that it was an open study in which researchers and patients knew the treatment participants were receiving and did not have a placebo group. They also note that the results may be confounded by the subgroup of 34 patients in the combined group who were admitted 7 days or more after the onset of symptoms and did not receive interferon beta-1b, but were analyzed as part of the combined group.

Sources: The Lancet