Trump says criticism of White House response to coronavirus crisis is ‘new Democrat hoax’

President Donald Trump has called criticism of the White House response to the coronavirus outbreak a ‘new Democrat hoax’ as a 15-year-old student became the third confirmed ‘unknown origin’ case in the United States in 24 hours.

The high school student in Washington state was the fourth ‘unknown origin’ case of the virus reported in the U.S. and hadn’t recently traveled or been in contact with another known case.

Trump told a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, that Democrats want him to fail and argued that steps he has taken so far have kept cases to a minimum and prevented virus deaths in the U.S.

In response to the hysteria he said: ‘A virus that starts in China, bleeds its way into various countries all around the world, doesn’t spread widely at all in the United States because of the early actions that myself and my administration took, against a lot of other wishes, and the Democrats’ single talking point, and you see it, is that it’s Donald Trump’s fault.’

The President acknowledged that the virus could lead to deaths in the U.S., but told the Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, ‘We’re totally prepared.’

So far more than 60 cases have been identified in the U.S. with 84,128 cases of the virus around the world.

Shortly before Trump began to speak, health officials confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in a person who didn’t travel internationally or have close contact with anyone who had the virus. However the President did not mention the news.

‘They have no clue. They don’t have a clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa,’ Trump said, referring to problems that plagued the Democratic vote in the Iowa caucuses February 3.

‘They tried the impeachment hoax. … This is their new hoax,’ Trump said of Democratic denunciations of his administration’s coronavirus response.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers also said Trump’s request for an additional $2.5 billion to defend against the virus isn’t enough.

They signaled they will provide substantially more funding with some Democrats claiming Trump could have acted sooner to bolster the U.S. response to the virus.

It was the fourth time Trump had rallied his supporters just before a state’s Democratic presidential nominating contest.

He did so in Nevada last week even though Republicans had canceled their presidential caucus to show allegiance to Trump.

Likewise, South Carolina GOP officials opted not to hold a primary this year. Trump also held rallies before the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

The North Charleston, South Carolina, crowd lapped it up when Trump sought their participation in an informal poll to determine which Democratic candidate would be the best opponent for him.

The crowd shouted for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was virtually tied in Iowa and won contests in New Hampshire and Nevada, and booed the mention of former Vice President Joe Biden.

‘They think Bernie’s easier to beat,’ Trump said.

Some state GOP leaders have urged Republican voters to participate in Saturday’s Democratic primary to vote for Sanders.

Unlike the three earlier voting states, South Carolina is not considered a swing state. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton there by more than 14 percentage points in 2016.

On Friday, a fourth ‘unknown origin’ coronavirus case was confirmed after the 15-year-old boy had returned to his Snohomish County school several days after showing signs of the disease, meaning his schoolmates may also be at risk.

This news comes off the back of confirmation just hours earlier of the third unknown origin case in Oregon and, just before that, the second in California.

In both the Oregon and Washington state cases, the individuals recently visited schools, leading authorities to announce they are shutting the institutions and testing students and staff in desperate attempts to quell the spread of the infection.

The Washington Department of Health announced the latest case Friday evening in the school-age student.

The male student of Jackson High School in Mill Creek, Snohomish County, had not recently traveled overseas or been in contact with someone with a known infection, officials confirmed in a press conference.

The student had first fallen ill on Monday with body aches, chills and a headache, the department said.

However, he returned to school Friday morning when he started feeling better despite waiting on test results for the virus.

On Friday, the results came back positive and he was sent home.

The teen is being quarantined at home and is said to be ‘doing well’.

Dr. Chris Spitters of the Snohomish County Health District said the boy only had contact with a small group of schoolmates and had not yet attended any classes when he returned to school on Friday.

Jackson High School will be closed for three days of deep cleaning and the students who made contact with the teen on his return to school will be quarantined and tested.

Officials confirmed that the case is being treated as the fourth case of community spread in the US, meaning it was ‘acquired in the community’.

State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said it was ‘concerning’ that the boy’s infection could not be traced, according to Q13Fox.com.

‘We really believe now that the risk is increasing,’ she said.

Lofy added that the case is ‘preemptively positive’, meaning public health tests found the case positive but official confirmation from the CDC is pending.

Lofy also confirmed a case in a woman in her 50’s from King County, near Seattle, who had recently returned from South Korea.

The woman returned to King County on February 23 and went to work in Seattle the following day.

She began showing symptoms of the disease Tuesday and reported them to health officials before being tested for the virus Thursday.

Her results came back positive Friday.

Officials said she is improving without any complications and her and her husband are under quarantine at home.

These two Washington state cases now take the US coronavirus infection toll up to 66.

The announcement came soon after Oregon health officials on Friday confirmed they had a patient who tested positive for the disease in a case of ‘community spread’.

This is the first coronavirus case altogether in Oregon and the first instance of ‘community transmission’ outside California.

The individual is from Washington County and is employed at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego.

Officials said at a press conference Friday that it is feared that the individual may have exposed students and staff to the virus.

The extent of the possible spread at Forest Hills Elementary School is not yet known but it reportedly has 442 students in grades Kindergarten to grade 5 and 24 teachers.

Director of the Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen confirmed the news at a press conference Friday evening, and said the patient had ‘spent time’ at the school while they are believed to have been infected.

Allen confirmed officials do not yet know the number of close contacts potentially at risk and said it was ‘too soon’ to say what impact the case would have on the patient’s family, friends, coworkers and students.

The Lake Oswego School District will close the school while health officials conduct an investigation, including contacting employees and students who may be at risk.

The patient’s symptoms began on February 19 but the individual did not test positive for coronavirus until Friday afternoon – nine days later.

Officials said the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory tested the individual Friday with a test kit it received from the CDC two days earlier.

It is not yet known when they were first quarantined.

The adult patient, whose age, gender and job at the school have not been disclosed, is being treated at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.

Allen said the case is considered ‘presumptive’ while the state awaits confirmation of further test results from the CDC.

Another individual in Oregon is also being tested for the virus, officials confirmed.

The shock announcement came just hours after the second ‘unknown origin case’ was confirmed in California, indicating the disease is now spreading at a more rapid rate.

A 65-year-old woman from Santa Clara County tested positive for the disease on Thursday, 24 hours after the first unknown origin case was confirmed on Wednesday, health officials said on Friday.

The unnamed woman had not recently returned from a foreign country, and had not been in contact with another confirmed case.

News of the disease spreading across the US comes the same day that news broke that Mexico has its first two cases of coronavirus and that 700 people have been asked to self-isolate across New York state.

The World Health Organization also raised the risk of coronavirus on Friday to ‘very high’ and the Dow Jones continued to plummet as fears of a global recession in light of the crisis grew.

The second California instance of possible community spread of the deadly disease came hot on the heels of the first case – about 90 miles away in Solano County – suggesting that the likelihood of the disease spreading locally in the US is ramping up.

In the first case, it has since emerged that the woman was not tested for the virus for four days and that 100 healthcare workers may be at risk after they were exposed to her before she was quarantined.

The second case appears to have been handled more quickly, with Santa Clara County stating that the patient was diagnosed around 24 hours after her doctor first raised concerns and called for her to be tested.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department confirmed in a statement that the older adult woman tested positive for coronavirus Thursday night.

The statement said the woman, who has chronic health conditions, had initially been taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.

‘The individual is an older adult woman with chronic health conditions who was hospitalized for a respiratory illness. Her infectious disease physician contacted the Public Health Department to discuss the case and request testing for the novel coronavirus,’ the statement said.

‘The County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory received the specimens yesterday and performed the testing. Since receiving the results last night, the department has been working to identify contacts and understand the extent of exposures.’

Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer for Santa Clara County and Director of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department warned that the case was ‘evidence of community transmission’ and said health officials now need to change their response to the outbreak.

Cody gave a press conference Thursday night confirming the new case and said that, while Santa Clara County had two other confirmed cases, this one is more concerning as the origin of the infection cannot be traced.

The case is ‘different to our other two cases in an important way’, she said.

‘Like the California case reported two days ago, our third case did not recently travel overseas or have any known contact with a recent traveler or an infected person,’ she said.

Unlike the first unknown origin case, the patient was tested and diagnosed of the disease within around 24 hours of her doctor first raising concerns over her condition.

Cody said the adult woman had been hospitalized with respiratory issues and her physician called the public health department Wednesday night to discuss the case and to get the patient tested.

The patient’s sample was received the next morning – Thursday – for testing and the results came back that night.

Cody said health officials are now working to identify the woman’s contacts and identify anyone she may have come into contact with who could have contracted the disease.

The apparent speed and efficiency of the testing conducted in this case comes off the back of mounting criticism over the CDC’s handling of the first unknown origin case.

The CDC revealed the first case of community transmission in the US on Wednesday in a woman in Solano County, near Sacramento.

The unnamed woman had not recently traveled to China, and none of her immediate family or close contacts had the virus or were suspected of having it.

She is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where tests for the virus came back positive Wednesday.

However, questions have been asked over the CDC’s handling of the case and whether medical staff were put at undue risk while treating the individual.

Fears mounted Wednesday night that the infection was not contained quickly enough and that more lives could be at risk after doctors revealed in a leaked email to staff that the CDC had failed to test the patient for coronavirus for four days despite the requests of local medical staff.

The woman did not fit the CDC’s criteria for a potential coronavirus patient and so health officials failed to test her.

Now, her condition has deteriorated to ‘serious’ and she’s been intubated, California Representative John Garamendi said.

It then emerged Friday that as many as 100 healthcare workers may have been exposed to the California woman before she tested positive and was quarantined.

The doctors and nurses are from the University of California Davis Medical Center, where the woman is being treated, and from NorthBay VacaValley Hospital where it is believed she was originally being treated when she was undiagnosed.

It is not yet known if the two cases are connected in any way but they are located just 90 miles apart in Solano County and Santa Clara County, California.

Confirmation of the US’ fourth unknown origin case suggests the virus is now spreading rapidly.

If continued contact tracing doesn’t turn up a source of the virus in these four cases, it will indicate that the infection is spreading in US communities, independent of travel history.

In that case, health officials will need to shift tactics and start testing people with no recent history of travel to China or close contacts with such a history for coronavirus – but experts have warned that the US does not have nearly enough tests to do so.

More than 83,000 people have been infected in more than 50 countries and more than 2,800 people – mostly in China – have died so far from the outbreak.

There are at now at least 64 coronavirus cases in the US, most of which up to now have been evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

As many as 100 healthcare workers may have been exposed to the California woman who went four days untested for coronavirus, before being confirmed as the first unknown origin case in the US.

The doctors and nurses are from the University of California Davis Medical Center, where the woman is being treated, and from NorthBay VacaValley Hospital.

”There were multiple health care personnel who were exposed to the individual,’ Dr Bela Matyas, public health officer from Solano County, said at a news conference on Thursday.

‘At both hospitals we are at present aggressively evaluating everyone who may have had contact with this patient. They are being identified and their risk for exposure is being assessed.’

Some are under isolation, some are under quarantine and others have been sent home to continuously monitor their status.

As for the patient, she is reportedly in very serious condition and is currently intubated, Rep John Garamendi (D-CA) told CNN.

Doctors requested a test for the virus, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ruled out the disease because the patient ‘did not fit the…criteria’ for testing.

However, after the woman’s medical team persisted, a test was finally performed on Sunday.

In addition to healthcare workers, there are fears the California patient may have come into contact with three students at three colleges in Northern California.

According to emails sent to students on both campuses, the students – who attend American River College and Cosumnes River College and Sacramento City College – were exposed last week, reported KTXL.

All three students have been told to self-quarantine for two weeks and to contact health officials if they experience symptoms such as a cough or fever.

Los Rios Community College District, where the schools are located, say that neither classes nor school operations will be canceled.

The Sacramento County Public Health Department does not believe that either campus is at risk for exposure, according to KTXL.

In addition, three students at UC Davis are being isolated and one is undergoing CDC testing for coronavirus.

University officials say the student undergoing testing has moved off campus while the other two, who are asymptomatic are isolated on campus.

‘In Yolo County, in the city of Davis, on the campus of UC Davis, there is no evidence of spread of coronavirus, there is no evidence of transmission of coronavirus,’ Yolo County health officer Ron Chapman said.

Coronavirus test kits are in short supply, were flawed when they were first distributed to labs across the US and abroad, and the results can take days for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to verify.

Even the CDC’s coronavirus point person, Dr Nancy Messonnier, admitted on Friday that the diagnostic has been a disappointment.

‘This has not gone as well as we hoped,’ she said during Friday press briefing.

California, where more than half of the nation’s coronavirus patients either live or are quarantined, has enough test kits to test just 200 patients, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday.

If each of the six states with labs that can run the tests has the same number, only 1,200 people can be tested by technicians outside the CDC itself, although officials there have promised to have tests in every state’s health department by the end of next week.

That’s only 200 more than Hong Kong officials are testing each day. Meanwhile, only a total of 445 people in the US had been tested as of Friday.

Experts worry that there may be many more cases of coronavirus in the US than we are aware off, a concern that’s pushed New York to take matters into its own hands. The state’s health department is now making a test in an effort to speed screening.

However, news of two unknown origin cases means health officials will need to shift tactics and start testing people with no recent history of travel to China or close contacts with such a history for coronavirus – something that experts have warned there is not nearly enough tests to do so.

More test kits would mean faster diagnoses, earlier informed treatment and quicker contact tracing.

Officials in New York are trying to make that happen independent of the federal health organization.

Rather than wait for the CDC to send out more tests – and fix the faulty ones that New York has deemed unusable – the state and New York City are attempting to make their own, Buzzfeed News reported.

The Food and Drug Administration even gave the city and state its blessing to move forward with its own test development while the CDC is reformulating its diagnostic.

‘The only question is which will come on line first,’ New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Deputy Commissioner Demetre Daskalakis told Buzzfeed News.

New York Governor Cuomo has allocated $40 million the state’s response to coronavirus. There are no cases confirmed there so far, although 83 people in Nassau County are being monitored for the infection and one person in New York City has been tested.

‘The Governor is also calling on the federal government to authorize the Wadsworth Center and NYC Public Health Lab to test for the virus, allowing for expanded testing capacity and expedited test results’ said a press release from the governor’s office.

‘New York State has independently worked to develop and validate a test using the CDC protocol.

‘Upon FDA approval, Wadsworth can immediately begin testing to support New York State and other states in the northeast region if necessary.’

As of Friday, Georgia also formed its own coronavirus task force, despite the fact that none of handful of people it has tested have been positive for the infection.

A shortage of tests is just one of several federal foibles stoking fears of a worsening outbreak. HHS Secretary Azar also said Wednesday that the US not only has an insufficient stockpile of protective gear and face masks for health professionals, but currently lacks the manufacturing capacity to make them.

The risk of coronavirus is now ‘very high’ worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Friday.

Even ‘quite sophisticated countries…are having quite a bit of trouble’ containing its spread, said Dr Mike Ryan, who heads up the WHO’s emergency response efforts said during the press briefing.

Of the world’s 195 countries, at least 53 have reported cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, which has now sickened more than 83,000 people worldwide and killed nearly 2,900 globally.

The international agency hasn’t quite given up on containing the virus, but is deeply concerned by the rapid spread of infections in places like Italy, in spite of its well-developed health system.

Officials warned global citizens who are over 65 or have underlying health conditions that they are at risk for COVID-19, and even suggested they might avoid crowded places.

Moody’s Analytics Friday estimated that the risk of a global coronavirus pandemic has now doubled, to 40 percent, yet the WHO has continued to decline to label the outbreak that, instead calling it a series of ‘linked epidemics.’

The WHO has up to now tried to quell panic and advise against personal measures that would disrupt daily life.

But it seems the world’s top doctors are starting to shift their tone.

The WHO is still refusing to call the outbreak a pandemic, but barely.

‘If this was influenza, we would probably have called it a pandemic by now,’ said Dr Ryan.

‘But with this virus…its course can be altered.’

Hundreds of people across New York state have been told to self-isolate themselves over fears they could be infected with coronavirus.

As many as 700 people are reportedly under self-quarantine at home and one patient is being tested for the infection.

According to health officials, 112 people in Long Island, 83 people in Nassau County, 29 in Suffolk County and eight in Westchester are now in voluntarily isolation.

One person being tested for the disease is in New York City, according to CBS.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced plans to provide up to 1,200 hospital beds if needed and called on the federal government to help the city obtain 300,000 extra protective masks.

The city currently has no confirmed cases and so far all previous patients tested for the disease have come back negative.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said gloves and face masks were being distributed.

He told CBS: ‘We’ve given out thousands upon thousands of gloves, masks, and wipes to our command. Patrols, housing and transit has them.’

Oxiris Barbot, the NYC Health Commissioner, said there was no need for everyday New Yorkers to wear face masks.

However, many shops in New York sold out of face masks last Friday as fears over the spread of the virus, officially named COVID-19, grew.

Mayor de Blasio said the city needs access to 300,000 more masks as the the Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced it was only a matter of time before the virus becomes a bigger issues in the US.

He told a press conference Wednesday: ‘We’re in a state of high vigilance, high readiness – all elements of the City government to address this crisis.

‘We will need federal assistance, so I’m calling on the federal government to help us and all other localities to get the masks we need. Working with the private sector providers.’

Mexico’s deputy health secretary announced Friday that the country now has two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, making it the second Latin America country affected by the virus.

Deputy Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez confirmed one of the patients is a 35-year-old man in Mexico City and the second is a 41-year-old man in the northern state of Sinaloa.

While a second test is still pending on that case, he said, ‘We are treating this as confirmed’.

Lopez-Gatell announced the cases during a Friday morning press conference alongside Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He confirmed that the first patient has been placed in isolation in the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases in Mexico City.

At least five other family contacts have also been placed in isolation.

The second patient is also being held in isolation in a hotel.

Both cases are connected and they had recently traveled to Italy.

Both men were in Italy for about a week in mid-February, and likely became infected at a convention in the northern city of Bergamo, the government said in a visual presentation at the news conference.

For now there were no grounds for closing schools or having people stay away from their workplaces, Lopez-Gatell said.

‘There’s absolutely no reason at this point,’ he added. ‘There is no generalized transmission’.

Still, Lopez-Gatell recommended that people refrain from giving each other light hugs and kisses on the cheek that are commonplace greetings in Mexico.

López Obrador urged the population to remain calm and said officials would report daily on the progress of cases.

‘We have the capacity to handle this situation,’ he said.

López Obrador also appeared to downplay the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus, saying ‘it isn’t even equivalent to flu’.

‘I repeat, according to the available information, it is not something terrible, fatal,’ López Obrador said.

‘There shouldn’t be any yellow journalism, or exaggerations, to cause a mass psychosis of fear, of terror’.

Mexico is the second Latin American country to register the virus, after Brazil on Wednesday confirmed Latin America’s first confirmed case in a man who traveled to Italy this month.

Photos have emerged of bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves as American stockpile on medication and non-perishable items in fear of a coronavirus outbreak.

It comes three days after a top CDC official warned the it was not ‘a question of it…but when’ coronavirus will spread in the US.

One Twitter user shared photos of a Virginia supermarket with just a few remaining jumbo bags of pasta.

Another user in southern Calfornia, showed how shelves in one Walgreens had been depleted of cough medicines, cold and flu medications, vaporizers, masks and thermometers.

Others on social media opted to shared photos of their stockpiles of food, including one Texas man who bought a year’s supply.

‘I just bought an additional year’s worth of food last night. Everyone needs to have a stockpile of food,’ tweeted Jesse Colombo, is a financial analyst in Dallas.

‘Everyone needs to have a stockpile of food. I wouldn’t even touch stocks (or even gold/silver) before having food in these times.’

Meanwhile, a woman in Michigan shared pictures of her shelves piled with cans of soup, boxes of pasta, jars of peanut butter and more.

She referred to it on Twitter as her ‘grocery store basement.’

As the market opened on Friday, US stock indexes fell sharply, raising the alarm of a possible global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial average lost 463 points at the opening bell on Friday, one day after the index’s biggest one-day point drop in history.

If the Dow closes by more than 1,000 points at the end of the day, it would be the third time this week – and the second consecutive day – the index lost points in the four digit, an event that has only previously occurred twice in history.

In Asia and Europe, nearly $6 trillion, or about 10 percent, has been erased from stock values over the course of the week.

A recession would be different than a market crash. A crash occurs when the market declines in value, without any subsequent dip seen in the economy.

But a recession is typically defined as negative GDP growth for two consecutive quarters.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney implied Americans should ignored news reports about coronavirus and accused the media of working against President Donald Trump.

‘They think this will bring down the president. That’s what it’s all about,’ Mulvaney told the audience at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 in Maryland.

‘It’s not a death sentence. It’s not the same as the Ebola crisis.’

However, he admitted that the virus’s spread would likely impact schools and public transportation.

Mulvaney told the crowd that he was allegedly asked by a reported: ‘What are you going to do today to calm the markets?’

‘I’m like: ‘Really what I might do today [to]calm the markets is tell people turn their televisions off for 24 hours.’ This is not Ebola…it’s not SARS, it’s not MERS,.’

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) are cousins of the new coronavirus, but appear to be more fatal.

‘Are you going to see some schools shut down? Probably,’ Mulvaney said.

‘May you see impacts on public transportation? Sure. But we do this. We know how to handle this.’

His remarks comes as the Dow Jones lost about 463 points at the opening bell, the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced all schools will be closed for a month, and the US has canceled joint military drills with South Korea.