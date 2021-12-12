Try some non-alcoholic tipples this Christmas.

Try some alcohol-free tipples this holiday season.

Without the alcohol, you can enjoy all of the festivities.

Christmas is still known as a season of goodwill and celebration, with plenty of good food and drink.

It’s difficult to pinpoint when Christmas was first celebrated with alcohol.

Alcohol consumption is not for everyone.

Some people avoid it for a variety of reasons, including health or personal preference.

With the emergence of brands that provide an alternative to alcoholic drinks, it is now easier than ever to reduce alcohol consumption.

“The low and no-alcohol beer market has exploded with quality over the last few years,” food and drink writer Laura Hadland said.

There’s never been a better time to be a dry drinker, with breweries putting a premium on flavor and mouthfeel in their alcohol-free options.”

You may have come across brands labeled as ‘low alcohol,’ ‘no alcohol,’ or ‘alcohol-free,’ but is there really a difference?

You might be surprised to learn that “alcohol-free” does not always imply “alcohol-free.”

Alcohol-free and low-alcohol (less than 1.2%) drinks are included in the NoLo category.

Producers should use these descriptors to categorize NoLo drinks, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

As a result, alcohol-free drinks in the UK can contain a trace amount of alcohol.

Furthermore, imported drinks from Europe and the United States that contain less than 0.5 percent ABV can be labeled as alcohol-free.

As people’s tastes evolve, the NoLo drinks market continues to grow steadily.

Nearly half of adults (42%) have tried NoLo drinks, according to the leading charity Alcohol Change UK.

According to The Drinks Business, this particular drinks market is expected to grow by more than a third (34%), by 2024.

These figures point to a burgeoning market for NoLo beverages, a segment that is benefiting from the alcohol-free month of Dry January.

Tayr (plus) Elementary is a stylish bar with an innovative draught system that prepares cocktails in seconds.

It was recently ranked second on the World’s Best Bar List, and its drinks can be purchased online.

Monica Berg, co-owner of Tayr (plus) Elementary, told us about the importance of non-alcoholic drinks:

“We always give our non-alcoholic drinks the same amount of attention and care as our alcoholic drinks because we want every guest to have a fantastic time.”

