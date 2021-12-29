Two men launched a ‘terrifying’ attack and robbery on a city street, prompting a police manhunt in Glasgow.

Glasgow police are on the lookout for two men who carried out a ‘terrifying’ attack and robbery on a city street.

At around 9.40 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday, December 28), a 36-year-old man was assaulted and robbed on Panmure Street.

Two men approached the victim and assaulted him before fleeing with his electric scooter.

Officers are looking for two men who may have been involved in the attack.

One is described as a 6-foot tall white male with a slim build.

He was dressed in a black bubble jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms with light brown hair.

The second male is described as white, stocky, and standing around 6ft 2in tall.

He wore a dark beanie hat, dark clothing, and a colorful scarf and had an unkempt appearance.

“This was a very frightening experience for the victim,” said Detective Constable Fiona MacKenzie of the Greater Glasgow Robbery Unit.

“I urge anyone who sees either of the males described to contact me.”

Also, anyone with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, or anyone with any information that could help our investigation, should call 101 and reference incident number 3044 of December 28, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”