Two more coronavirus survivors ‘reinfected again’ with deadly disease – Latest News

The cases have fuelled fears that immunity to coronavirus is only short term and survivors still risk reinfection in the future, Mail Online reports.

It follows claims yesterday a 33-year-old patient in Hong Kong contracted the virus for a second time.

Patients in Belgium and the Netherlands have reportedly become the second and third to be officially reinfected with the killer virus as some experts warn that it is “not good news”

And virologists have been unnerved by the developments, with one saying: “It’s not good news.”

Professor Koopmans, of the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam, admitted re-infections had been expected.

Professor Marion Koopmans, a World Health Organization (WHO) adviser, reportedly said the Dutch patient was an older person with a weakened immune system.

Elsewhere a Belgian patient developed symptoms for as second time, according to local broadcaster VRT.

“We have to see whether it happens often.”

She said: “That someone would pop up with a re-infection, it doesn’t make me nervous.

Virologist Professor Marc Van Ranst, from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, told the broadcaster: “It’s not good news.”

The patient caught Covid-19 for the first time in March and again for a second time in June, according to reports.

The two cases were revealed a day after a man in Hong Kong became the first reported patient to be reinfected with the disease.

Professor Van Ranst said it is not clear whether such cases are rare, or whether there are “many more people who could have a re-infection after six or seven months”.

The 33-year-old male was cleared of the virus in April and discharged earlier this year before taking a trip to Europe.