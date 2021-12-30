Two mothers died of herpes after a c-section surgeon may have infected them, prompting an inquest.

AN INQUIRY has been launched into the deaths of two new mothers who died from herpes after C-sections.

Kim Sampson and Samantha Mulcahy had been operated on by the same surgeon weeks apart, and a probe suggested he may have infected both of them.

Ms Sampson, 29, became ill after giving birth to her baby in May 2018 at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

Doctors couldn’t figure out what had caused the infection, so they treated her as if she had sepsis caused by bacteria.

After being diagnosed with a herpes infection, the young mother passed away on May 22.

Mrs Mulcahy, a 32-year-old nursery nurse, died six weeks later from the same virus.

Herpes virus infections are common and usually mild, but death from them is extremely rare.

According to a BBC investigation, the virus could have entered the two mothers’ bodies through their abdomens during Caesarean sections.

The herpes virus has a 40% survival rate in people with compromised immune systems, which includes pregnant women.

In a letter to the families in 2019, the coroner stated that she believed there was no link between the deaths and that no inquest would be held.

However, there is more evidence that the virus that killed both women was genetically identical.

“I am now of the opinion that there is reason to suspect that the infection may have arisen as a result of a necessary medical procedure, namely the Caesarean section, and in those circumstances, I have a statutory duty to investigate further,” Katrina Hepburn, the area coroner, wrote in a new letter obtained by the BBC.

“We’ve wanted this since Kim died in 2018 – it’s been a long time coming,” Yvette Sampson, Kim’s mother, said.

“We’re hoping to finally get answers to the questions we’ve had for a long time, both for ourselves and for Kim’s children.”

“Not knowing what happened has worsened the pain and suffering of losing Sam,” Samantha’s husband, Ryan Mulcahy, said.

Samantha’s mother, Nicky, added that she hoped it would provide answers because “you can’t move forward” without them.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of Kimberley and Samantha,” Dr Rebecca Martin, chief medical officer for East Kent Hospitals, said.

“We will do everything we can to help these inquests, and our hearts go out to Kimberley and Samantha’s families at this time.”