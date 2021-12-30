Two new Omicron Covid symptoms you’ve probably never heard of – but should be aware of

THE Omicron variant is still spreading, with symptoms you might not expect.

Omicron is now the most common Covid strain in the United States, and its numbers are growing.

According to experts, the new variant is causing vomiting and loss of appetite, which were not present in the Delta variant.

The Zoe Covid Study, based in the United Kingdom, examines people’s experiences with Covid using an app that allows the general public in the United Kingdom to upload their symptoms.

Loss of appetite is a common symptom of the new infection, according to the app.

Many Omicron patients have complained of nausea, according to Tim Spector, a professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College in London.

“A lot of them had nausea, a slight fever, sore throats, and headaches,” Spector said.

The most common Omicron variant symptoms are similar to those of Covid.

Fatigue, muscle aches, and a scratchy throat are among the symptoms, which are milder than previous strains.

This newer strain has less of a tendency to lose taste and smell.

While there are some cases of Covid among vaccinated people, they are uncommon.

In the event of a breakthrough case, victims are unlikely to be hospitalized with severe or fatal virus symptoms.

The Omicron variant is more infectious, according to health officials, and could result in more cases breaking out.

However, by giving all vaccinated Americans a booster shot, the spread of the disease can be stopped.

Infection with the Omicron variant is expected to cause severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Current vaccines are expected to protect against this.

Vaccines have remained effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death in other variants, such as Delta.

Studies have also shown that vaccine side effects are extremely rare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are the source for this information.

According to current research, Omicron causes a milder illness than the Delta variant, especially in people who have already been vaccinated.

According to studies, the risk of Omicron being admitted to the hospital is cut in half.

This new variant, on the other hand, is spreading more quickly than previous Covid variants.

According to Reuters, Omicron has familiar symptoms because the new variant contains genetic code from the common cold.

Some disease experts, however, are concerned that the new symptoms of vomiting and loss of appetite are not scientifically valid.

Dr. Bruce Y Lee, a professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York School of Public Health, said, “Anecdotal reports represent just one person.”

“We’ll have to bring them along…

